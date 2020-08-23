Spencer man charged with Arson

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Aleksey Bushmich, age 32 of Spencer, N.Y. has been charged with Arson, Burglary, and other charges following an investigation into a structure fire, and then further investigation.

According to officers, on Aug. 10, 2020, at approximately 7:27 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of a possible arson and structure fire of a business located on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire appeared suspicious in nature, according to officers, and subsequent interviews and follow-ups led to the information that an additional structure fire had occurred at the Gospel Church of Ithaca located at 1435 Danby Rd. in Ithaca, N.Y. that was also suspicious and similar in nature.

During the course of the investigation it was further determined that Aleksey Bushmich was involved with and responsible for setting both reported structure fires. This resulted in charges of Arson in the third degree, a class C Felony, Burglary in the third degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Contempt in the first degree, a class E Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the second degree a class D Felony.

Additional charges are pending against Bushmich in connection to the arson investigation at the Gospel Church of Ithaca which was conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Also during the course of the investigation it was further determined that Bushmich was involved in ongoing family offenses and criminal complaints throughout the Town of Spencer. This resulted in additional charges of two counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, class E Felonies, 4 counts of Criminal Contempt in the second degree, class A Misdemeanors, three counts of Petit Larceny, class A Misdemeanors, and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Patrick Hogan, who was sitting as the Tioga County CAP Court Justice. Bushmich was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Justice Patrick Hogan in the Town of Owego Court at a later date.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FIU (Forensic Identification Unit), the Ithaca Police Department, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC), the Spencer Fire Department and Spencer EMS, the Candor Fire Department, the Owego Fire Department, Halsey Valley Fire Department, West Danby and Dandy Fire Departments, and the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.