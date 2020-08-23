Community activates on ‘Save the Post Office Saturday’

Individuals gather on August 22 outside the USPS in Owego for the nationwide Day of Action event, "Save the Post Office Saturday." Voter registration forms were made available, along with a letter in support of USPS services to be sent to elected officials. (Photo: JoAnn R. Walter)
August 23, 2020
Residents, local business owners and village officials gathered on Aug. 22 at the Owego USPS on Lake Street for the nationwide Day of Action event, “Save the Post Office Saturday.”
The event encouraged civic engagement with emphasis on supporting postal workers and the services the USPS provides.
A “Save the Post Office” event was sponsored by Owego for Equality, supported by Tioga County Democratic Committee, and organized by Luca Iorga, Irena Horvatt, Ashley Lapinski, and Laura Spencer Eberly (Owego Vice Chair of the Tioga County Democratic Committee and Village of Owego Trustee). Photo credit: Irena Horvatt.
Over 100 people stopped by to sign a pre-written letter to elected officials which encourages support of the postal service, and individuals had the opportunity to register to vote.
Text “MAIL” to 668366 for more information. Look for a full story in the next issue of the Owego Pennysaver.
