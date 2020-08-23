Community activates on ‘Save the Post Office Saturday’

Residents, local business owners and village officials gathered on Aug. 22 at the Owego USPS on Lake Street for the nationwide Day of Action event, “Save the Post Office Saturday.”

The event encouraged civic engagement with emphasis on supporting postal workers and the services the USPS provides.

Over 100 people stopped by to sign a pre-written letter to elected officials which encourages support of the postal service, and individuals had the opportunity to register to vote.

Text “MAIL” to 668366 for more information. Look for a full story in the next issue of the Owego Pennysaver.