Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department made the following arrests.

On July 14, 2020, Chad Soper, age 35 of Owego, was arrested for Aggravated Harassment. Chad Soper was arrested again on Aug. 13, 2020 for Unlawful Improsonment.

On July 16, 2020, John Bair, age 33 of Owego, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment 2nd.

On July 17, 2020, Destiny Steigler, age 21 of Owego, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

On July 19, 2020, Mark Barber, age 20 of Owego, was arrested for Criminal Mischief and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On July 20, 2020, Aaron Knox, age 22 of Owego, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On July 21, 2020, Scott Winston, age 27 of Owego, was arrested for Criminal Mischief and Harassment 2nd.

On Aug. 1, 2020, Timothy Ulberg, age 21 of Owego, was arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment.

On Aug. 2, 2020, Kara Craft, age 30 of Owego, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Kara Craft was again arrested on Aug. 3, 2020 for Petit Larceny.

On Aug. 16, 2020, Brett Welch, age 20 of Owego, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.