Stray Haven and Tioga County Health Department to offer free rabies clinic

Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA, recently announced they have partnered with the Tioga County Health Department to host a free rabies clinic.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at the shelter, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly.

Also offered during the clinic will be DHPP or HCP vaccinations for $15, and a microchip for $15.

According to Stray Haven’s Executive Director, Jen Woodard-Reynolds, the event is drive-thru style, and people and their pets will remain in their cars. Volunteers will then direct the cars where they need to go. Face coverings are required.

“We know a lot of people need vaccines, so we are happy to offer this in partnership with the Health Department,” said Woodard-Reynolds.

You must pre-register for the event by calling (607) 565-2859, by email to Adopt@StrayHavenSPCA.com, or by visiting the shelter office Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit them online at strayhavenspca.org.