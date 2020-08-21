Stray Haven and Tioga County Health Department to offer free rabies clinic

Posted By: psadvert August 21, 2020

Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA, recently announced they have partnered with the Tioga County Health Department to host a free rabies clinic.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at the shelter, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly. 

Also offered during the clinic will be DHPP or HCP vaccinations for $15, and a microchip for $15.

According to Stray Haven’s Executive Director, Jen Woodard-Reynolds, the event is drive-thru style, and people and their pets will remain in their cars. Volunteers will then direct the cars where they need to go. Face coverings are required.

"We know a lot of people need vaccines, so we are happy to offer this in partnership with the Health Department," said Woodard-Reynolds.

You must pre-register for the event by calling (607) 565-2859, by email to Adopt@StrayHavenSPCA.com, or by visiting the shelter office Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit them online at strayhavenspca.org. 

