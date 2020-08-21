Color Therapy at The Walk-Up Gallery and Studio Space

Color Therapy is a new exhibition presented by three artists from The Walk-Up Gallery and Studio Space – Carolyn Campbell (Quilted by Carolyn), Suzanne M. Lachman, and Alice Mischke. The show opened on Aug. 7 in the gallery at Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

As Wassily Kandinsky proclaimed, “Color provokes a psychic vibration. Color hides a power still unknown but real, which acts on every part of the human body.”

Through a variety of approaches and mediums, Campbell, Lachman and Mischke expertly wield color and use it as a force to soothe, to engage, and to inspire all who view their work.

The exhibition opened during Owego’s First Friday. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

The exhibition will run through Aug. 29, and will be open from Wednesday through Saturday at the Arts Council Studio on Front Street.

To learn more about The Walk-Up Gallery and Studio Space, you can find them on Facebook or Instagram.