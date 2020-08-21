Tioga County Board of Elections needs your help!

At least twice a year, the Tioga County Board of Elections conducts elections for the voters of the county so that they have a voice in choosing their representatives in local, state and federal government. To achieve this it takes at least 164 Election Day workers spread evenly between Democrats and Republicans at the many poll sites across the towns and villages.

The majority of these workers have traditionally been retired and senior are citizens. This year the COVID crisis has forced many of these faithful workers to stay home and opt out of service.

The Board of Elections currently needs at least 50 additional workers, made up of both Democrats and Republicans, to staff the poll sites during this important upcoming election where residents will select a President, Congress members, State Senate and Assembly representatives, two Supreme Court Justices and three local officials. Workers may also be registered with other parties or unaffiliated, but will be assigned to represent one of the major parties on Election Day.

Workers will be trained to operate the voting machines and electronic poll books. Anyone who has touch screen or keyboard skills can check in voters on one of the new electronic poll books. Others can check voter credentials or follow checklists to help voters cast their ballots. They will provide PPE and have protocols in place to protect the election workers and the public.

They will be paid a base pay of $200 plus stipends for attending class and other related tasks.

If you wish to sign up to be an election worker, contact the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us. You must be a registered voter of Tioga County to be eligible.