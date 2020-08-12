Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 23, 2020 property located at 75 Crane Rd., Town of Barton, from Austin Rentals LLC to Shawn Johnson for $100,000.

On July 24, 2020, property located at Smullen Avenue, Village of Newark Valley, from Willis Hilker to Kenneth and Kristi Howe for $4,000.

On July 24, 2020, property located at 494 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Edgar and Lori Soper Jr. to Brent and Shelley Hamilton for $135,000.

On July 24, 2020, property located at 1224 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Darcy Wasileski to Ralph and Lindsay Gibson for $124,900.

On July 27, 2020, property located at Hullbert Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Kathryn Berman to Kenneth and Mi Jin Decker for $20,000.

On July 28, 2020, property located at Eiiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Matthew Goodspeed for $46,500.

On July 28, 2020, property located at 103 Hazel Terrace, Town of Owego, from Timothy and Judith Wright to David Aiello and Sarah Winter for $175,100.

On July 28, 2020, property located at Anderson Hill Road, Town of Candor, from David Heil and Diana Cyganovich to Alan and Christina Bangel for $25,000.

On July 29, 2020, property located at 5 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Miriam Churchman By Atty. In Fact and Diane Drummond As Atty. In Fact to Dustin Wright for $117,000.

On July 29, 2020, property located at 536 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Valley Rental Properties LLC to Helen Sisto for $100,000.

On July 29, 2020, property located at 1163 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Joseph and Alyssa Leonard to Russell and Cynthia Cornwell for $28,000.

On July 29, 2020, property located at 116 Hewell Rd., Town of Spencer, from Catherine Harris to Katherine Bradley for $165,000.

On July 30, 2020, property located at 1386 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from Cherri Johnson to Lee Titen for $263,000.

On July 30, 2020, property located at Gaskill Road, Town of Owego, from Albert Evans As Atty. In Fact and Sally Evans By Atty. In Fact to Nathan Carr for $130,000.

On July 30, 2020, property located at 133 Dean Creek Rd., Town of Spencer, from Walter and Sally Bunce to Jon Zakrzewski for $205,000.

On July 30, 2020, property located at 5 Dorchester Dr., Town of Owego, from David and Kathleen Bartlow to Dillon Wilson for $272,500.

On July 30, 2020, property located at 160 Gage Rd., Town of Owego, from Victor and Michelle Maine to Jeffrey Theriault for $150,000.

On July 30, 2020, property located at 49 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Mindy Fritzen to Holly Schoonover and Timothy Van Housen for $153,191.

On July 31, 2020, property located at Railroad Street, Village of Spencer, from Raymond Maratea to Scott Wiggins for $25,000.

On July 31, 2020, property located at State Route 96, Town of Spencer, from Raymond and Lori Maratea to Patrick and Penny Janiak for $8,000.

On July 31, 2020, property located at 17 Tulls Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from 3KLCS LLC to Anthony Dans for $125,000.

On July 31, 2020, property located at 11512 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Christy Austin to Jo Anne Conrad and Melinda Matthews for $30,000.

On Aug. 3, 2020, property located at Matson Road, Town of Richford, from John and Lisa Conklin to Charles Stebbins for $31,500.

On Aug. 3, 2020, property located at 22 Owego St., Village of Spencer, from Donna Russell As Atty. In Fact, Jesse Russell By Atty. In Fact for $70,000.

On Aug. 4, 2020, property located at 57 Bruster Rd., Town of Barton, from Aaron and Katrina Peterson to Joshua Beeman for $20,000

On Aug. 4, 2020, property located at 75 Phillips Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Edwin Stark Jr. to Ransell Jr., Ransell III, Elizabeth and Laurie Desbitt for $227,500.

On Aug. 4, 2020, property located at 172 Teeter Rd., Town of Owego, from Ricky Hoag to Mara Spencer for $90,000.

On Aug. 4, 2020, property located at Newark Valley Maine Road, Town of Newark Valleym from First Grantor: Howard Walter to Sara Stephens for $23,600.

On Aug. 5, 2020, property located at 16 John St., Village of Newark Valley, from Claude and Virginia Van Etten to Richard and Donna Jones for $155,000.

On Aug. 5, 2020, property located at 147 Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Glenn Hopler to John Moses for $186,600.