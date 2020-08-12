Opinion: Rewriting history is what communist nations like China and Russia have done

Dear Editor,

To the young people who have peacefully been protesting in the Courthouse Square – I would like to know what you are protesting against. Is it your views of racial injustice or are you supporting the radical movement that is sweeping this country, driven by the unbelievable power of social media biased against anything but their own agenda.

Are you protesting in the courthouse square against the brave Men and Women who gave their lives defending our country and our freedoms?

Are you supporting the senseless violence and destruction in many cities across the country that has devastated communities, businesses, and the safety of their citizens?

Are you supporting defunding our brave officers so that this violence and anarchy can continue?

Are you supporting the liberal Democratic Party whose sole objective is to make our citizens dependent on the government, thus increasing the government power?

Do you have any understanding what Government controlled Communism has done to their countries? Perhaps learn about China, Russia, and most recently Venezuela to see the impacts to their citizens and their citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Are you supporting the destruction of National monuments and statues that are our history? While the views and opinions of our country in any given time have changed, the fact is it is our history, and history is what lets us understand our evolving country.

Rewriting history is what communist nations like China and Russia have done. In fact, without understanding history, great influential leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King may not be fully understood for their tremendous contribution and leadership to our evolving country.

Are you aware that prior to the coronavirus impact our nation was experiencing tremendous economic growth, and the lowest unemployment rates for all of our citizens including blacks, Puerto Ricans and other minority groups?

Are you aware that until the last several years it was considered wrong to wish someone a Merry Christmas or to have Prayer in public places?

Are you aware that our country is based on God and his lessons, but our country does not specifically define God, allowing people of faith to define who their God is?

Are you aware that our country is one that allows their citizens to leave if they so desire?

I believe social media has the power to almost brainwash people if they don’t truly understand what the agenda is. Do you support the destruction of our country and individual rights that many have died for to protect? Or do you wish for True Democracy to continue to grow so that our country continues to evolve?

Please learn to think and base your opinion on knowledge and not rely on single sources of biased social media. Then decide if you wish to live in a Free Republic or if you want to live in a Socialist and Communist party being driven by today’s Democratic Party.

Sincerely,

Rance Brode

Owego, N.Y.