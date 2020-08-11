Readers’ Column for the week of August 9, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

In response to the caller looking for a pressure canner, I have one. I use it for canning. Call 759-2724 and ask for Harold.

From 1967-2017, stealing a candy bar would have got you an appearance ticket for the first offense. However, after being arrested eight to ten times you would have been arraigned and bail may have been set. Judges and DA’s don’t like repeat offenders. Thirty years in law enforcement taught me this. Under Governor Cuomo and his bail reform act you walk in the back door of a police station, walk out the front, and steal again with no consequences. Thanks though for walking in lock step with the liberals preaching bail is not meant to punish, and rich vs. poor. Bail is not a punishment but an assurance you will show up for court. It’s a consequence for a bad decision. If you obey the law you don’t ever have to worry about bail and appearance tickets.

The United States started as a Christian nation, but it has long since departed from that witnessed by six million dead babies. However there is a judgment day coming and there will be two different groups of people – one will stand on the right hand of God and one will stand on his left. The people on the left will be said to depart from me, I never knew you. Those on his right hand will be invited into his Kingdom. Which group will you be in?

It’s inevitable that at some time in the probably not so distant future the issue of OFA (and Candor) being Indians will come under review. So to get a head start I suggest that OFA become the Wolves. A powerful and scary mascot. Unique to the area. And one that would give the crowd the opportunity to develop all sorts of barks, growls and howls to pump up the teams and crowd and intimidate the opponent. Give it some thought.

The St. Pauly Textile shed at St. Margaret Mary Church is temporarily closed. It is hoped that sometime soon it will be open again; in the meantime, please don’t leave any donations outside the shed. Thank you!

Of course the criminals would love to have law enforcement go away, defunded, etc. Why wouldn’t they? That way there are no consequences for their illegal actions. Let’s ask the same question of working, taxpaying, property owning, and voting adults and see if we get the same answer. I dare anyone to do just that!

His infinite capabilities may be hard for us to accept. Yet God is both more complicated and more capable than we will ever understand. Imagine thousands of people being exposed to the same virus, some are unaffected, some become slightly sick, some turn desperately ill, and others die. From our perspective the disease seems random, senseless, but there are variables determining the outcome; part of the thousands were in good health while part were sickly and more vulnerable. Hundreds may have been exposed to the virus earlier in life and developed an immunity they never knew they had. One segment of the thousands may possess a genetic predisposition that puts them at higher risk for fatality than the majority. Some had greater exposure than others without either group knowing how much.

I think it would be interesting to find out when the last time a speeding ticket has been written on Erie Street.

When we defund the police, let’s also defund the fire department. Does that make any sense?

On page 12 of this week’s paper, COVID-19 is a hoax, 90% of deaths, and it goes on and on. More Americans have died in the last six months that have fought and died in Korea and Vietnam combined! Print this Owego Pennysaver; it says COVID-19 is a hoax!

I was annoyed when I heard Cuomo rename the Tappan Zee Bridge to the Mario Cuomo Bridge. But I must admit I am now happy with his decision. The first and only time I agree with Andrew. Now that New York City is returning to high crime, murder, looting, and violent protests there’s no better place to think of Mario. The city is out of control, people are moving out. I surely would not want my father associated with a place like New York City. Way to go Andrew!

The town of Candor should hire a tree cutting outfit and have them go along a lot of these secondary roads and cut back all the limbs that are hanging over phone wire, cable wires, electric wires and everything and maybe we wouldn’t have so many power outages.

Here it is another week and another power outage and NYSEG wants to raise the rates?

It has come to my attention the majority of people who are refusing to wear masks are the same people that are pro-life. Can someone please explain this to me?

We hope everyone is supporting our local businesses and restaurants with all these months of pandemic. Shop locally, shop local. We have a lot of neat places to try and lately we found the Mexican restaurant on North Avenue. It was very good and they are a lovely couple.

It seems Governor Cuomo has appointed himself above the food and drug administration when he recently declared chicken wings as a non-food item. Could this create a lawsuit?

There is no response to the unreasoning fears that the sight of my bare face causes you. My medical condition precludes a mask. Like you, I am doing all I can to stay safe and to keep the village I love safe. I appreciated all of you who smiled and have been kind to me.

Did you read in the paper where three were arrested after the man whose home they were invading shot them? All out of towners; so tell them to keep coming and we will get the best of them!

Just a word of caution, if your mask has a valve for letting air out, it is also letting the coronavirus out. Please don’t wear masks that have valves. It defeats the purpose of the mask. This has been proven and documented and it is a statement from the CDC.

Make sure you are registered to vote; confirm you have everything all set so you can vote this year. It’s more important than ever for the safety and continuation of our country. If you don’t feel safe going to the polling places, make sure you get registered and apply for an absentee ballot. We can get out of this mess.

Thank you to last week’s caller that suggested that schools hold classes in the spring, summer and fall. I’ve been saying that in this column for years to avoid snow days. That way our kids would be in school more than they are not. Good call to whoever that comment came from. I agree with you.

I’ll have to disagree with a comment in this week’s pennysaver. Why is it up to the neighbor to put on a radio to calm a barking neighbor’s dog? Why should that neighbor run up his electric bill? That’s up to the dog owner. If you can’t take care of them you should not have them.

I see lots of people, lots of problems in the Pennysaver this week. I have a new one. How about people partying in the streets at 3 a.m.? They know how long to do it because if someone did call the police, the police couldn’t get here in time, they then disappear into the house. We do have good police around here that do help when you call, but it doesn’t do any good because they party then disappear, wait a little while and come back out.

Until every business, office and place of business will not allow anybody in without a mask, all this craziness will continue. Just look at Pennsylvania, they are not enforcing their mask wearing and their numbers are going through the roof, and so is every other place that is not doing what Dr. Fauci and the other medical professionals recommend. How hard is it to wear a mask and stay six feet apart from each other at all times when out of your house?

Please be advised, if you are wearing a plastic face shield to cover your face you must also wear a fabric face covering over your nose and mouth. That’s what prevents the spread of COVID. Just the plain plastic shield over your face does not prevent the COVID. Please wear the equipment properly.

To the person that has issues with the barking dog. Do yourself a favor and register a complaint with the town of Owego dog control. It has to get under control and these people are clueless.

Does anyone know what, if anything, is going on in the old Top’s supermarket building at Keystone Avenue in Sayre, Pa. It would be nice if the residents of Sayre could get another grocery store in that locality. It’s awfully hard for us to travel to Elmira Street or Broad Street in Waverly in order to shop for groceries.

Watch out for those crazy drivers who speed around like bats out of hell. The other day I was crossing at a crosswalk in front of the fire station on North Avenue when one of those drivers almost hit me. I want to tell people to watch out for those crazy drivers.

As a Vietnam veteran, I’m listening to Cuomo on the TV today using Vietnam compared to the COVID-19 and it is just sick.

I wish the cops would get up here on Mount Pleasant road in Nichols for a day. They could fill their quota for speeding tickets in just a short time. Somebody is going to get hurt or killed. There are kids up here too.

I heard this test you take for this awful disease that’s going around, that the test strips come from China. Is that true? They just might be giving people the disease when they don’t have it! Why take it if you are feeling okay?

Looking for the elderly couple that bought a highchair and car seat at my garage sale on Glenmary Drive on Friday, July 31 for their twin baby grandsons. I gave you the wrong tray for the high chair. Please stop back.

So in the state of New York protesting is allowed. A lot of people are protesting. So when you go to church, call it a protest meeting inside the church and everything will be fine.

This is just an interesting piece of trivia that I have researched. Owego for the first time in over 100 years does not have a barbershop on North Avenue.

To appreciate how wonderful New York State is you need to go somewhere else and see how bad it is. I recently spoke to visitors from other states at a safe distance and they kept commenting about how beautiful it was, how clean the water was in the Finger Lakes, how easy it is to get around because the roads are so well cared for, just went on and on. They just couldn’t believe it. When we talked to them, they came to find out their taxes are not covering the basics and if they want more they have to pay more, like to have their road paved.

When people complain about regulations, I always think, well if everybody did the right thing then we wouldn’t need regulations. People figure that if there is not a regulation they can do whatever they feel free to do, pollute the water, pour poison into the water supply, put poisons in the air, that’s why there are regulations.

I live in Apalachin and I was just wondering if anyone else in Apalachin is having trouble with their mail. I’ve been getting other people’s mail; other people are getting my mail. I was just wondering if anybody else is having the same problem.

National Political Viewpoints

Dear Mr. Trump, there are now 157,000 reasons for you to resign. Remember Yo-semite!

America’s worst president, Obama, again proved why he couldn’t buy an invite to Prince Harry and Megan’s wedding. As a matter of American tradition and class, past presidents do not attack or lie about sitting presidents. In unashamed vulgarity, Obama seized this opportunity in his eulogy of John Lewis. He equated President Trump to George Wallace, and worse. He specifically conflated “peaceful protesters” with vicious mobs. How low! Shame, he is supposed to have the class of an American President. More than any other president Obama had the opportunity to bring Americans together, but instead he facilitated the opposite. Lord forgive him as “We have left undone those things which we ought to have done; And we have done those things which we ought not to.” — Book of Common Prayer.

An ecological disaster of biblical proportions has happened and the media is silent. China has been flooded and they have used this opportunity to flush garbage into the oceans. China is by far the greatest polluter on the planet. Annually, they dump more plastic in the ocean that the rest of the world combined. The flooding has flushed more than 100 times their annual plastic pollution into humanities oceans. Dear Environmental Loonies, I will help boycott Chinese goods for this purpose. Will you? YOU, that is YOU, need to lead the way. The Green New Deal is worse than useless, relative to this.

Biden will pick Michelle Obama as his VP. Hillary will go off in a 100-megaton explosion. It was her turn.

You have to laugh. We have Socialist Democrat political “leaders” in the form of mayors and governors deploying law enforcement personnel to monitor social distancing and close down bars, etc., while violent crime takes a 52% increase. What’s wrong with this picture? Do these people need a lesson in prioritizing?

I’m voting straight republican the rest of my life, period!

Trump thinks these mail-in ballots are going to be fraudulent, yeah right. Also, I see where he’s come up with a billionaire idea where he wants to delay the election. Why would he want to do that, to avoid jail time, New York? Congratulations America! If he delays this election one day, you’ll have yourself a dictatorship. If he delays the election, he will never leave. God, I miss America. God bless America!

People laugh about Trump saying he doesn’t mean this and he doesn’t mean that. I’ll tell you right now it’s getting downright scary! Here he’s talking about some doctor in some foreign country who says the secret to the coronavirus vaccination is alien DNA and he says she’s a real smart person; yet he won’t believe our news media, but he’s listening to a quack talking about aliens? I think he’s losing his mind. We need to remove him from office before he starts WWIII or something else similar, just as bad.

Tonight I heard on TV where the duck in the White House wants to eliminate the voting process and make it later, so to say, because of the virus. Now, I ask you, how many times have we gone through this stuff and made it fine? Are we going to babysit him forever? Think about it! What we are doing is babysitting and giving into his whims. Smarten up or we will not be here to talk about it.

When you look at the number of COVID cases and deaths in nursing homes compared to the nation, New York State has got 30 or more numbers above it, it is down in the 30’s and 40’s as far as having the lowest number of nursing home deaths from COVID. Remember, we were hit first and worst, because of Governor Cuomo we turned around to the least. Look at the entire U.S.; we are one of the few places that is not being run over by the horrible COVID virus.

I’m always amazed when somebody says the virus is a hoax. How did we get the entire world to buy into a hoax that didn’t even start here? That’s amazing! So, 156,000 people dead is a hoax. Wow, what an impressive media event that must be! It is not a hoax, it’s real! Look at President Trump’s cronies that are sick and dying because they didn’t wear a mask.

This is for the Marxist democrats who blame the greatest president of all time, Donald Trump, for the Chinese virus, which was created in the Wuhan Province Stage 4 Chemical Warfare Institute. Instead of China shutting down travel to and from Wuhan, the Chinese allowed exit to the U.S. and especially Italy and Europe. Experts agree that Trump saved hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives by shutting down travel to China.

Biden has been asked to do interviews but he refuses, saying he’s busy. I ask you, doing what? Killing spiders in the basement that he stays in? Trump landslide, biggest in history! The night will be another memory maker. And why won’t the loony lefts let Biden debate Trump? They continue to divide our country. Trump will be reelected.

Obama should be ashamed of himself for turning his speech at John Lewis’s memorial into a political statement. Where’s the outrage? Had President Trump done this it would be front-page news and all the fake news would be outraged.

In this century, Trump is the most dangerous man to date, both for democracy and the well being of the citizens of this country and to the stability of the world. Anyone at this time of his presidency that still admires his performance calls into question their cognitive capabilities.

Newsflash! The CDC initially told us that the Wuhan virus would kill 2.2 million Americans. We are at 150,000 now. It looks like President Trump is doing one fantastic job! Also, Dr. Fauci owns 50% of one of the Wuhan virus vaccines. I wonder what exactly that means.

When people think about old times they always think of the good times. In the 80’s there was horrible acid rain, terrible air pollution that was visible even on the old TV shows, Los Angeles, New York City, you could not hardly see the sky. Smoking, people were smoking all over the place in all restaurants, all bars on airplanes, everywhere and having a coworker that has a severe medical condition and that has never smoked, it was all due to secondhand smoke. So to those of you that don’t like regulations, that’s what Trump is giving you. So if you want an old polluted yucky world back, that’s what he is voting for.

Newsflash! President Trump just signed an executive order banning federal agencies from hiring foreign workers. He also fired the head of the TVA for hiring foreign workers to outsource labor. Go Trump! He has the backs of U.S. workers.

If you’ve lost anything during this raging pandemic that is infecting most of the U.S., fortunately not New York right now. If you’ve lost anything, a family visit, a loved one, a close friend, not been able to visit anybody, you can blame Trump for that because his statement is “it is what it is”. So you can see he really cares about the American people and the American way of life.

When and if there is a presidential debate, let’s see who the strong candidate will be. The debate will tell it all.