Food give away is a win-win 

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM), located at 143 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y., held their annual August Free Food Give Away on Saturday, Aug. 1. One hundred twenty-five families pre-registered for the walk-in event, the first year that registration was requested.

Sister Mary O’Brien explained that August is typically chosen for the food give away since the need is higher during the summer months when children are out of school. This year, and as a result of issues surrounding coronavirus, many families found themselves in need for the first time.

Sister Mary remarked, “We do not have room for a drive through,” and further explained that tables were set up in a fashion to be socially distanced, while all volunteers and food recipients were asked to wear masks.

Sister Mary commented, “Thanks to some grant money that we received, we purchased produce from area farmers in order to support them along with supporting the low income families who we serve,” adding, “We like to think of it as a win-win for both.”

Working along with local farms and businesses, TCRM was able to distribute a variety of healthy options for families.

“We were happy to be able to offer nourishing and fresh produce,” Sister Mary said.

Families who participated at the food give away were able to receive green beans from Spencer’s Mandeville Farms, honey from Joe Rowland Honey in Owego and T Babcock Honey in Nichols, organic blueberries from Hillberry Farm in Berkshire, corn and sweet peppers from Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley, organic cheese from Engelbert Farms in Nichols, maple syrup from Hamley’s Maple in Barton, and ground beef and hot dogs from John’s Fine Foods in Owego. Additional food was distributed, too, and primarily from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The food giveaway also featured books for children from a local group of Girl Scouts, as well as refurbished bicycles from a TCRM volunteer known affectionately as “Mr. Bike Man.”

A NYSEG representative was on hand to answer questions, and a Census representative discussed the importance of and encouraged food recipients to complete the 2020 Census.

To learn more about TCRM, call them at (607) 687-3021. You can also visit their website, www.tcrm.org, or find them on Facebook.