Stray Haven Pet of the Week for August 9, 2020

Hello there! My name is Jane, I’m one and I was found with my babies. I worked really, really hard to keep them safe, and now I’m pretty nervous about being an empty nester! What do you do when you’re not taking care of babies?

Plus, I have to figure out indoor life. I’m starting to trust these people who keep bringing me food because it’s delicious. But, I’m terribly suspicious and scared of all these changes.

If you think you might have the patience to let me learn in your home, I’d love the opportunity, but please try to keep up with this wet food thing Stray Haven is doing, I’m not sure I want to give that up just yet, I’m just getting used to being spoiled like this.

I’m still not too sure how I feel about kids, dogs or other kitties. Since I’m pretty shy, the less commotion in my future home, the better.

If you think I’d be a good match for you, please come down to Stray Haven and we can hangout!

Adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90; and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.