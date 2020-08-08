Guthrie announces unveiling of The Taylor Family Emergency Department at Robert Packer Hospital

Last week, Guthrie President and CEO Joseph Scopelliti, MD announced the public launch of Guthrie’s Forward Together campaign, generously supported by a lead gift of $1 million from The Kenneth and Caroline Taylor Family Foundation. In honor of Ken and Caroline Taylor’s longtime support and generosity, the Guthrie Clinic has also announced the naming of the expanded and renovated Emergency Department at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as the Taylor Family Emergency Department at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

Scopelliti stated, “We are deeply humbled by Kenneth and Caroline Taylor’s support and endorsement of this project which aligns with the organization’s core value of patient centeredness. The renovation and expansion of the Taylor Family Emergency Department has been designed with the patient in mind to maximize the effective and efficient care of our patients. By streamlining processes and utilizing the latest technology available, this renovation and expansion allows for continued improvement of the patient experience and provides the most up to date emergency care for our community.”

Ken and Caroline Taylor commented, “We are honored to support our community hospital and recognize the importance and impact the Level II Trauma Center has in this extended rural community. Minutes matter for many patients and having prompt access to high quality care does make a difference.”

Dr. Marc Harris, System Chairman, Guthrie Emergency Medicine said, “Our level II Trauma Center has a catchment area of 10,000 square miles, covering 12 counties in North-Central Pennsylvania and South-Central New York. Our new and improved emergency department allows us to deliver high-quality care to more patients than ever before.”

“We appreciate the Taylor family’s visionary leadership and the recognition of the importance of access to high quality health care for our region.” said Joseph Sawyer, president, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.“ Our hope is that their generous charitable support will inspire others to join in supporting this worthy cause and help ensure the Forward Together campaign gains the necessary momentum to exceed its $10 million dollar goal by June 2021.”

For more about the Forward Together campaign, visit www.guthrieGiving.org.