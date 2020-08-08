Rieger Regatta met with sunny skies and fair weather

Over 100 attendees arrived with their kayaks and canoes for a day of rafting and for last weekend’s 10th Annual Rieger Regatta. Taking place on the Susquehanna River, and launching from Hickories Park, participants were met with sunny skies and fair weather.

As cars were unloaded and rafters prepared for the day long trek, t-shirts were sold, reminding everyone that what happens on the river, stays on the river – a motto etched on the back of the t-shirt.

The event’s organizer and Captain, Jeff Rieg, was on-hand to help participants ready their craft. They also made a decision this year to turn around at River Row in Owego and return back to the boat launch at Hickories instead of continuing to Nichols, N.Y.

A good turn out and warmer than usual water temperatures made conditions perfect for the crew.

All together, according to Rieg, they had the party barge, which was decorated with pandemic themed sketches, four other rafts, and the other attendees were in kayaks and in canoes.

“I was overwhelmed with the turnout,” said Rieg, noting they have already set a date for next year of Aug. 7. The theme, he added, will be Halloween.

