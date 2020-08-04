Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of August 2, 2020

My name is Ruby and I’m seven years old now. I was adopted from Stray Haven almost two years ago now, but unfortunately my adopter has some very serious medical concerns and can no longer care for me properly. Now I’m back here at Stray Haven looking for a special person to adopt me.

They call me Ruby because I’m red in color, but it goes deeper than that. See rubies are highly prized – they are precious gems. What makes me precious?

Well, I’m super friendly and full of joy. I love to hug everyone! I rarely bark, I know how to sit and lie down! I’m also learning how to shake and sit pretty! The people here are always telling me how smart and pretty I am!

I love chew toys and peanut butter. I keep my kennel neat and clean, I know how to potty outside, I enjoy taking baths, and I sit nicely when getting my nails trimmed. We gems like to stay “shiny” and clean.

Like a ruby, I’m resilient and full of “sparkle.” Now I just need a home where I can “shine.” I am very fond of my toys, and I like to keep them all to myself, so a home with older, respectful children and a home where I can be the only pet would be ideal.

Dorothy had her “ruby” slippers and they took her home. Now I’m hoping it’s my turn!

If you think I may be the one for you, please call Stray Haven (607) 565-2859 and set up an appointment to meet me.

