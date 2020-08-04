Have you been flocked?

August 4, 2020

Tioga United Way is hoping you noticed the pink flamingos making their way through Tioga County over the last two months. They have migrated to many homes and businesses. 

In a press release, Tioga United Way’s Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, stated, “Tioga United Way is very thankful for the kindness and outpouring of love for our community. We have raised approximately $11,000 and had a very generous donation from Adam Weitsman.”

She continued, “All funds will be used to support our 31 partner agencies through these uncertain times of COVID-19. We sincerely hope everyone stays happy and healthy.” 

If you need any assistance, you can contact Tioga United Way by calling (607) 687-4028 or dial 2-1-1 for all your local resource needs. 

Want to order a Flocking for a special occasion? Call the Tioga United Way office at (607) 687-4028, text Meredith at (607) 765-6378, or email tiogaunitedway@stny.rr.com with the name, date and address the flock is needed. 

The flock will be placed and picked up by specially trained flamingo wranglers for a reasonable suggested donation of $50. Remember, the beautiful flamingos must stay in Tioga County, N.Y.

