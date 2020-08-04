Readers’ Column for the week of August 4, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Just some good old-fashioned advice. If you are having trouble making friends or maintaining friendships, it may be your hygiene. It is so important. No one wants to smell an unwashed body or hair, look at greasy hair, look at dirty food stained clothing, or look at dirty unbrushed teeth. It isn’t fair to expect someone to put up with that. Take a shower with soap and shampoo every day or every other day at the very least, change your clothes every day, and brush your teeth twice a day. Also, if you are invited to someone’s house for a meal, you should show your appreciation and good grace by bathing and wearing clean clothes if you can (of course if you are disabled or you are in a situation with no running water this would not be possible). Never go un-bathed for a meal bought and prepared for you. This is just a small token of appreciation that you show for your host’s hospitality. No one thinks that an unwashed body is a good smell.

~

If people would actually read the travel quarantine rules they’d know the governor didn’t break any of them.

~

There has “always” been bail. The bail reform act didn’t invent it. The act just eliminated the availability gap between the well to do and the poor. By the way, if you stole a candy bar in 1967 you’d have gotten an appearance ticket then too.

~

While schools are out and your children and grandchildren are not being brainwashed, take the time to teach them the history we learned in school about how this country was formed and all the great things that all people coming from all nations did to make this country great.

~

I’m still looking for a pressure canner, not a pressure cooker but a pressure canner. If anybody has one that they are willing to sell I am willing to pay a reasonable price for one. I’ve been looking around and can’t find one at any garage sale. If you could leave your information in this column I will get back to you.

~

I’m a longtime resident of Nichols, and have lived here since the day I was born in Tioga General hospital in Waverly. We have flags in Nichols, not the right ones, but they are up.

~

This is about the food giveaway at Marvin Park on July 22. I was a little disappointed because I gave a single mother a ride so she could get some of the food they were giving away. I was hoping to get food too, but could not. What do they expect people to do that don’t have a car or a license to drive? I feel they should be entitled to get some free food also and if someone gives them a ride, I feel that the other person’s family should also be able to get the free food also.

~

I’m so glad to live in New York where we have somebody looking out for all of us, trying to keep us safe by requiring masks in businesses. Thank you businesses for enforcing the no mask, no service policy. It is awesome to be able to do shopping now and not be concerned about somebody spreading their COVID virus all over the rest of us who are trying to stay healthy. Thank you everybody for doing a great job! Keep it up.

~

In my neighborhood in the village of Owego, we have a number of people that have a hard time smelling smoke and have problems breathing, yet people are burning campfires so you have to close up your house, you can’t sit on your porch, etc. If I could make a suggestion, why don’t these people buy those flame logs? You’ll get the same thing, they don’t smell and everybody can enjoy summer that way, not just you. I’m not trying to be sarcastic, but it would really be a big help to people who have a hard time breathing and would like to have their windows open or sit on their porches and not have to come back in smelling like smoke and not being able to breathe. Have a heart folks.

~

This is to the rude, inconsiderate tractor-trailer driver who came from Pennsylvania down Main Street in Nichols and pulled right out in front of me. East/West River Road, there are no stop signs for miles and miles. I had the right away, I had to slam on my breaks or hit you and my car would be totaled and me too! Pay attention to cars and trucks on the road. We may be little but can still get hurt.

~

I love living in an area where Native American heritage and names and symbols are very apparent. If you were to change the Owego Free Academy Indians then you probably need to change the names of a lot of towns and businesses around. Ahwaga, Hiawatha, and such. A few years ago, within the last 20 or so, the Indian nation was asked about using the Owego Free Academy symbol. They said no issues at all, as long as it is done with respect, which it is.

~

I guess we got some of these swabs that they use in the testing for COVID that are brand new, they were sent to a lab and they were tested positive. They weren’t stuck up anybody’s nose yet. I’m just wondering if these things are infected when they are made in the factory, and people tested if they don’t have it, they get it when these swabs are stuck up their nose.

~

The person looking for an eye doctor in the area that just moved here, Dr. Williams’s office is excellent here in Owego. He has other things to benefit than just eye exams. I hope you enjoy the area.

~

To all you landlords that own property in the village of Owego on Paige Street, clean the properties up. Not only front yards, but backyards to get rid of your weeds and garbage that are growing over fences. Decent people don’t want to see them. If you have a house that’s falling apart, rip it down because it’s not worth living in. Have a little consideration for decent people.

~

There’s more out there than COVID, make sure you protect yourself against Lyme disease and other insect boring diseases. Make sure you are using a bug repellant when you are outside. Lyme disease creates lifelong damage to your nervous system. You can end up in constant pain, infections, etc. It can really affect the rest of your life. A small precaution for a big reward. Have a good day and enjoy the outdoors.

~

I have a suggestion about the school issue. Why don’t they have schools open spring, summer and fall? Hold the classes outside and that way they could surely socially distance with the children. Another issue, I heard on the news that they did a survey of the people in Florida and they said seniors in Florida are not depressed over social distancing. I’m with the person who called in a couple weeks ago that said if you don’t die of COVID, you will die of depression.

~

Isn’t it interesting that Cuomo wants all this money for the unemployed coming out of taxpayers but 900 jobs will be lost in Nichols if they don’t get back to work. I think it’s kind of a double standard. They could work and he won’t let them.

~

This is to the person who has the dog that barks at all hours; try turning a radio on just enough for the dog to hear it. Maybe music will occupy him and he won’t feel lonely. I had a neighbor and his dog barked all night long. I suggested that to him and it worked. They do get lonely.

~

For those of you obeying the law, wearing your masks, maintaining social distancing, not gathering, I’m sure you are as irritated and frustrated as I am about the handfuls of people that are breaking the law and not being fined. Lawmakers, law enforcement, make some examples. After they get hit with a bunch of $1,000 fines, maybe people would stop screwing around and messing up our community’s health. Please enforce the law!

National Political Viewpoints

On July 29, Attorney General Barr testified to the House Judiciary Committee. Democrat congressmen relentlessly attacked Attorney General Barr. One Democrat even accused him of murder. After listening to every Democrat spewing that kind of hate speech against AG Barr they said, “I yield back,” which meant that Barr was not given any time to answer. It was Democrat Chairman Nadler who prevented Barr from answering. Nadler even denied Barr’s request for a five-minute bathroom break. So ask yourself, would you like to be unjustifiably accused for murder in a court where the judge would not let you speak, or even use a bathroom? This hearing was a wake up call as to what could happen to our Courts if the Democrats get control of our government.

~

If anyone watched the Congressional hearing involving A.G. Bill Barr, you were treated to a display of hate speech. If the Socialist Democrats think they won any converts or points, they are sadly mistaken. What you saw was hate speech, nastiness, innuendo, lack of facts, disrespect, and sarcasm on full display. Hateful, childish, uncalled for.

~

Why is All Lives Matter a misnomer? Because for too long Black lives were not included in All Lives. Easily demonstrated via slavery, Jim Crow laws, and the existence of the KKK. Why was the Montgomery bus boycott necessary? Why was the Birmingham church bombed? Why the recent Carolina church shooting? Why was Marian Anderson banned from Constitution Hall? Why the KKK and Nazi marchers in Charlottesville? Black lives didn’t matter. For some segments of our society they still don’t. That’s why the movement. Include Blacks in All.

~

Well once again the so-called democratic hearings were a circus. They would ask Barr a question and when he would try to answer they cut him off and said to him that it was their time to talk. They used this as a photo opportunity for upcoming elections and to try to show that they outdid Barr. When I see these riots and destruction of properties and the injuries to our police it makes me sick. This is not what we were taught. How can someone have that much anger in them to do this? I remarked a couple of weeks ago that the “Black Lives Matter” that is being painted on city streets should be “All Lives Matter.” Please people let’s get back to peace and calm and work together and protect things we worked hard for all our lives. What might have been called peaceful protests have turned into destructive riots, which takes the focus off of what the peaceful protests were themselves focused on. God Bless all our men and women who are serving and who served and lost their lives protecting us for the freedoms we enjoy today. God bless our first responders, firemen, and police who also protect us.

~

I can’t believe how despicable you Democrats are. Before he even got in office. You tried to illegally throw Trump out. That’s okay? You are part of the corrupt, stinking, swamp that Trump is trying to drain. ROAR!

~

You can pray to your heart’s delight in school. Students can organize prayer groups and meet at school. The only restriction is that the school cannot lead, require it, or require any particular religion. Why are those who fear Sharia law not at all opposed to instituting Christian law?

~

Islam has about 1.8 Billion adherents’ worldwide, slightly less than Christianity, which has about 2.0 billion. Let’s learn more about it.

~

Tucker Carlson: Chicago needs federal help to stop senseless killings. Rest of the World: FOX News needs federal help to stop senseless sexual harassment.

~

On one hand we had to suffer eight way too long years under a slick, smooth talking accomplish nothing con artist of a “president”. Now we have a brash, brusque hard charging President who has accomplished more benefiting more people than any president in my lifetime. We have an election coming up. We get to choose between one who has accomplished lots, and one who has spent 40-plus years in government and has nothing to show for it. What’s the contest?

~

If you vote for Trump the second time, you’ve got a screw loose. Think of all the racial tension in the cities. Look at the millions and millions of people without jobs. Look at all the viruses floating around when Trump says they will magically disappear.

~

In the middle of the pandemic with communities, counties and the state struggling so much in needing assistance, Trump wants to cut the funding available to help the states and the counties by two thirds. The House wants to make it 3 trillion. Trump will only go to 1 trillion and that’s only if the children are forced to go back to school full time. This is bullying, this is mean, this is nasty, and this is unacceptable.

~

People need to be aware and open your eyes to see that Trump has a vendetta against New York State and its people. There’s documentation proving he has targeted New York State for penalties. People, pay attention and realize Trump is not for America, he is not for any human being and he is not for you, even if you are a supporter. If he were, he would have taken care of the pandemic earlier. Pay attention and vote the right way. Get us out of this horrible vindictive issue.

~

The democrats want to scare you into believing wearing a mask will protect you from COVID-19 when in reality the mask is compromising your immune system so that this winter, when you catch everything, remember fresh air now is the answer to build up your immune system and your antibodies. Don’t listen to the democrats, they are not there for you.

~

In listening to campaign announcements, do research, look at the candidate’s campaign page and evaluate each of them based on facts, not false rumors that are not true. The only person looking to defund the police is White House administration as they are going to hold money back to help individual states and counties. The other candidate has never once said he would do that. What they did was took snippets of his conversations and pieced it together when they asked him about defunding. It’s been proven by multiple trustworthy news agencies that it is not a true statement.

~

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are a total disgrace. The biggest problem in the U.S.A. is not the Wuhan Virus, it is a Marxist democrat mental illness whose purpose is to destroy the government, healthcare system, military, law enforcement, education, religious systems and morale of the decent working Americans. The democrats have one purpose; to destroy President Trump and throw the U.S.A. into violent chaos with arsonists, looters and criminal thugs they call, get this, protestors. They will be obliterated in the November elections.

~

When voting this year, something to consider. On multiple media reports McConnell, Trump, Romney and other republicans are looking to cut social security through the Trust Act, tying it in with COVID relief. It’s another sneaky way for them to hurt people who have worked their entire life and now are depending on this income to survive. Just remember that when you are voting.

~

This is a response to the comment under national political viewpoints in regards to President Trump took a cognitive test and passed. He was able to distinguish between a dog and giraffe and so on. I’m wondering if Biden, who doesn’t know whether he’s running for senator or president, would be able to pass the same cognitive test. He can’t complete a full sentence.

~

The very stable genius, President Trump, demonstrated his mental fitness reciting five words. They were person, woman, man, and camera, TV. Trump, can you remember these five words, masks, masks, masks, masks and masks? I hope you can.

~

The White House does have a COVID-19 task force. Unfortunately, the president will not listen to them and when they are allowed to speak, he contradicts them. He will not listen to science and the doctors and the experts who deal with this on a daily, weekly and lifetime basis. If he did, we wouldn’t be in this mess. He is not a leader. He is a dictator and a spoiled little brat that has to have it his way.

~

Donald Trump has often proclaimed that he has done more than any other president and indeed he has. He’s managed to bring back the 1918 pandemic, the 1929 great depression, the 1968 race riots, all at once. What a man.

~

Trump golfed this past Saturday. Had his picture taken with an NFL star, smiling holding his golf club, he was so happy and proud while people were dying of COVID-19.

~

Here is what is coming to all democrat led U.S. cities. The city council of Seattle has totally tied the hands of police by outlawing non-lethal crowd control like tear gas. A black female police chief rightly said she would not put her police force in a life or death situation. Rioters, arsonists and muggers should face as much force as it takes by police to immediately stop it. Anything else is insanity.

~

So, does anyone have any ideas of what the next impeachment proceedings will be all about after President Trump’s reelection? I must say that Democratic Party is the most creative.

~

Well it’s starting; I’m being flooded with Brindisi commercials on TV. You don’t hear from him the whole time he is in office. He does nothing for the state of New York. Now that he’s up for reelection he’s on TV every 5 minutes with a commercial. Well it won’t work. I’m smarter than that and I think a lot of New York residents are.

~

In addition to the reputable new sources on Facebook you can also get a lot of right wing lies, nastiness, and so on and so forth. You have to be careful with everything.

~

To the people that refuse to wear a mask; would you wear one if Trump told you to? Probably, because you are a trumpster and that says a lot about you. Maybe you’d rather wear a ventilator.

~

One time I was troubled and puzzled why so many people were supportive of Donald Trump. I came to realize something; many people are like Donald Trump. They like his prejudices, his abrasiveness, they like to lie a lot, just like the president, and they only listen to right wing extremists, radio and media. So, let’s hope there are more folks not like Trump or like Mr. Trump or our democracy is over.

~

Over 148,000 people are dead in America from the COVID-19 virus and because there is no leadership at the top, all the states had to go their own way. Most countries were able to stop this virus but Trump refused to listen to the experts because he is a fool. This is on him now. It’s the Trump virus.