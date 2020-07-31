This year’s Sacred Sites Open House will take place virtually!

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier is once again sponsoring the Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, Aug. 9. This year it will be a virtual tour, allowing guests to safely enjoy the benefit of viewing 25 Houses of Worship throughout Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell and Endicott.

The tours will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live beginning at 1 p.m. You can find more information and get the link to the event by visiting www.pastny.org.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Architecture of Houses of Worship”; inspired by art, culture, and history of diverse Sacred Sites in New York State. This presentation will highlight the unique architectural aspects that add to the area’s rich culture.

This event is held in conjunction with the New York Landmarks Conservancy program, which sponsors a statewide Sacred Sites Open House.

To view other houses of worship throughout New York State, visit www.nylandmarks.org during the month of August.