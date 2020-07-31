Sayre Historical Society hosting second Antique Day

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the Sayre Historical Society (SHS) will be hosting its second Antique Day. Joining the society once again this year to do appraisals and give the history of items will be Owego Emporium’s Barbara Kotasek.

In a press release, SHS wrote, “Last year’s event was highly informative and entertaining. Kotasek is an expert in the field and did a great job describing and giving value to treasures brought in by the participants.”

The event this year will be held on the lawn of the museum under a tent. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the museum will not be open during the event. The appraisals will get under way at noon and will go through the afternoon. Participants will be expected to wear facemasks or coverings.

Admission is free. Persons desiring an unofficial appraisal of their antique items will be charged $5 per item (or $3 per item if they are historical society members).

New members joining on Aug. 1 will receive one free appraisal. Appraisals will be done on a first come, first serve basis and registration will begin at 11 a.m.

The Owego Elks Emporium Market in Owego is a multi-vendor antique market open on the first and third Sundays of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They feature antiques, “uniques” and collectables in over 10,000 square feet of space with over 50 dealers.

In the same press release, a representative wrote, “Appraisal information is for information purposes only and should not be considered an official appraisal. The Sayre Historical Society is not responsible for appraisal information. No firearms will be allowed for appraisal or display.”

The Sayre Historical Society is a membership supported historic preservation organization located on South Lehigh Avenue in Downtown Sayre, and in the historic old Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station. The society receives funding from the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.