Tioga County Historical Society features area fire department display

The Tioga County Historical Society, in partnership with Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and the Owego Fire Department (OFD), recently opened its area fire department exhibit on its main display floor, featuring fire service artifacts and memorabilia from yesteryear.

The display, running through October, was originally planned in concert with the Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) Annual Convention hosted by the hose team and OFD. The convention was postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the museum exhibit carries on.

Several prominent OFD items highlight the collection to include a chandelier and mirrors from Ahwaga Ladder Company #5. The brass chandelier, from 1861, is made up of firefighters and ladders with #5 globes.

Company #5’s ten-foot hook ladder, also known as a pompier ladder (from the French pompier meaning firefighter), is on display too. This type of ladder can be attached to a windowsill or similar ledge by the use of a hooked extending bill with serrations on the underside. The hooked ladder then hangs suspended vertically down the face of the building.

The ladder was developed to access buildings via enclosed alleys, light wells and yards to which other types of ladder could not be taken. A pair of men and two ladders could be used to scale a building to considerable heights by climbing from floor to floor, and taking the ladders up behind and pitching to the next floor.

Various fire helmets, helmet shields, trumpets, parade hats, water buckets, ribbons, fire service photos, badges, and equipment also are on display. This includes original meeting minutes from 1828-1835 from OFD’s founding, to CNYFA convention booklets through the years.

Other fire department memorabilia include a 1900 hose cart from the Waverly Pioneers Company #1 that was an apprentice fire company and a Newark Valley fire helmet and coat. Items from the Central New York Champion Owego Hose Team add historic uniforms, trophies, and equipment to round out the display.

Of special importance in the collection are items that once belonged to one of Owego’s most famous firemen, Frank M. Baker.

Baker, a former Owego Fire Chief in the late 1800s, was instrumental in organizing the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), of which he was secretary from 1874 to 1884, inclusive, and president in 1884 and 1885. He was president and founder of the Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) in 1893.

A railroad man by trade, Baker had an extensive fire memorabilia collection now in procession by the society as he was well known in firefighter circles around the world. Baker donated both the Baker Fireman’s Fountain in the Courthouse Square as a memorial to his son, George Hobart Baker, who also served as Owego Fire Chief, and the clock tower atop Owego Central Fire Station to Owego Firefighters and the Village of Owego.

Old Joe DeWitt, another famous Owego Firefighter, has his long firefighting career well documented in the display. DeWitt is often referred to as Owego’s longest serving fire chief, and by the 1860s he was the oldest active firefighter in New York State, begetting his moniker: “Old Joe.”

The original fire alarm bell purchased by the village in 1867, and located in the Courthouse Square, was dedicated in “Old Joe’s” memory. At first, it was hung in a 44-foot wooden tower at the north end of the park to alert volunteer firefighters of an emergency. When the new courthouse was completed, it was put in the northeast tower, where it served for 48 years.

In 1915, however, it developed a crack. It was at first sold back to the bell company, but sentimental citizens started a movement to save “Old Joe.” To save it, the committee sold shares of “Old Joe” stock at 25 cents each and collected enough money ($600) to buy it back from the bell company.

It was set up on this pedestal on Aug. 25, 1915, and formally dedicated as a memorial to DeWitt.

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, the Tioga County Historical Society is located on lower Front Street in downtown Owego at 110 Front St. Stop by and give the display a visit!