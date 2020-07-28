DMV continues service by appointment only

The Tioga County Clerk would like to remind everyone that the Owego Office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), located at 56 Main St. in Owego, is open by appointment only. Visit www.tiogacountny.com to make your appointment.

At this time the Owego DMV is changing their policy and taking appointments for Tioga County residents only.

In a press release, a spokesperson for DMV in Owego wrote, “In order to properly serve the residents of Tioga County we must limit our customers to them at this time. If you have already scheduled an appointment, please be assured that your appointment will be honored.”

They noted that this policy would be reviewed after the Governor lifts the State of Emergency.