Governor holds briefing; discusses Kawasaki Disease-like Syndrome, violations for establishments

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 27 additional establishments have been issued State Liquor Authority violations for a lack of compliance with New York State COVID-19 guidance on Sunday. SLA issued 105 violations on Friday and Saturday combined. Yesterday’s violations were issued in all five boroughs of New York City.
The governor also updated New Yorkers on the status of the Kawasaki Disease-like syndrome that has affected children in the state. As of Friday, New York State has investigated 240 cases of the syndrome. The New York State Department of Health published a study of children with the syndrome in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 29.
Governor Cuomo also announced that Empire State Development has identified 20 companies that will receive state investment to make supplies to address COVID-19. This program is designed to ensure that New York State’s health facilities will have access to PPE if and when they need it.
Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
“A situation that we’re watching is lack of compliance, particularly among young people, bars and restaurants. That’s not unique to New York—it’s a national problem—and even the president of the United States said young people shouldn’t go into packed bars,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’ve said for weeks that local governments are not doing what they need to do, and they have to step up. The state will be doing everything it can with the most aggressive enforcement mechanisms available. That continued last night.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 642 (+5)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 82
- Hospital Counties – 29
- Number ICU – 149 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 84 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 72,766 (+50)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 25,117
Of the 57,270 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.6%
|
1.2%
|
0.5%
|
Central New York
|
0.8%
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
Long Island
|
0.9%
|
1.3%
|
1.5%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.8%
|
0.6%
|
1.0%
|
New York City
|
1.2%
|
1.1%
|
1.2%
|
North Country
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.1%
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
Western New York
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
1.2%
The Governor also confirmed 608 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 412,344 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 412,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,453
|
2
|
Allegany
|
74
|
0
|
Broome
|
986
|
8
|
Cattaraugus
|
153
|
2
|
Cayuga
|
140
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
218
|
0
|
Chemung
|
160
|
0
|
Chenango
|
203
|
0
|
Clinton
|
120
|
0
|
Columbia
|
503
|
3
|
Cortland
|
87
|
2
|
Delaware
|
98
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,440
|
15
|
Erie
|
8,327
|
26
|
Essex
|
55
|
1
|
Franklin
|
44
|
0
|
Fulton
|
270
|
0
|
Genesee
|
266
|
2
|
Greene
|
282
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
234
|
4
|
Jefferson
|
128
|
1
|
Lewis
|
34
|
0
|
Livingston
|
162
|
0
|
Madison
|
390
|
0
|
Monroe
|
4,620
|
29
|
Montgomery
|
148
|
0
|
Nassau
|
43,017
|
57
|
Niagara
|
1,424
|
2
|
NYC
|
224,051
|
290
|
Oneida
|
2,010
|
10
|
Onondaga
|
3,398
|
9
|
Ontario
|
343
|
2
|
Orange
|
11,010
|
12
|
Orleans
|
290
|
0
|
Oswego
|
239
|
1
|
Otsego
|
103
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,408
|
4
|
Rensselaer
|
687
|
3
|
Rockland
|
13,841
|
2
|
Saratoga
|
688
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
990
|
3
|
Schoharie
|
68
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
20
|
0
|
Seneca
|
83
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
258
|
0
|
Steuben
|
288
|
0
|
Suffolk
|
42,967
|
84
|
Sullivan
|
1,476
|
0
|
Tioga
|
180
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
225
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1,926
|
1
|
Warren
|
294
|
0
|
Washington
|
254
|
1
|
Wayne
|
243
|
2
|
Westchester
|
35,799
|
22
|
Wyoming
|
110
|
0
|
Yates
|
52
|
1
Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
5
|
Erie
|
1
|
Kings
|
2
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Queens
|
1
|
Richmond
|
1
Be the first to comment on "Governor holds briefing; discusses Kawasaki Disease-like Syndrome, violations for establishments"