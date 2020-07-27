Governor holds briefing; discusses Kawasaki Disease-like Syndrome, violations for establishments

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 27 additional establishments have been issued State Liquor Authority violations for a lack of compliance with New York State COVID-19 guidance on Sunday. SLA issued 105 violations on Friday and Saturday combined. Yesterday’s violations were issued in all five boroughs of New York City.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the status of the Kawasaki Disease-like syndrome that has affected children in the state. As of Friday, New York State has investigated 240 cases of the syndrome. The New York State Department of Health published a study of children with the syndrome in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 29.

Governor Cuomo also announced that Empire State Development has identified 20 companies that will receive state investment to make supplies to address COVID-19. This program is designed to ensure that New York State’s health facilities will have access to PPE if and when they need it.

Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“A situation that we’re watching is lack of compliance, particularly among young people, bars and restaurants. That’s not unique to New York—it’s a national problem—and even the president of the United States said young people shouldn’t go into packed bars,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’ve said for weeks that local governments are not doing what they need to do, and they have to step up. The state will be doing everything it can with the most aggressive enforcement mechanisms available. That continued last night.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 642 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted – 82

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 149 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 84 (-6)

Total Discharges – 72,766 (+50)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 25,117

Of the 57,270 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 1.6% 1.2% 0.5% Central New York 0.8% 0.4% 0.4% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.7% 0.9% Long Island 0.9% 1.3% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 1.2% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.6% 1.0% New York City 1.2% 1.1% 1.2% North Country 0.4% 0.3% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.1% 0.9% 0.5% Western New York 1.0% 0.9% 1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 608 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 412,344 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 412,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,453 2 Allegany 74 0 Broome 986 8 Cattaraugus 153 2 Cayuga 140 1 Chautauqua 218 0 Chemung 160 0 Chenango 203 0 Clinton 120 0 Columbia 503 3 Cortland 87 2 Delaware 98 0 Dutchess 4,440 15 Erie 8,327 26 Essex 55 1 Franklin 44 0 Fulton 270 0 Genesee 266 2 Greene 282 1 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 234 4 Jefferson 128 1 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 162 0 Madison 390 0 Monroe 4,620 29 Montgomery 148 0 Nassau 43,017 57 Niagara 1,424 2 NYC 224,051 290 Oneida 2,010 10 Onondaga 3,398 9 Ontario 343 2 Orange 11,010 12 Orleans 290 0 Oswego 239 1 Otsego 103 0 Putnam 1,408 4 Rensselaer 687 3 Rockland 13,841 2 Saratoga 688 3 Schenectady 990 3 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 20 0 Seneca 83 0 St. Lawrence 258 0 Steuben 288 0 Suffolk 42,967 84 Sullivan 1,476 0 Tioga 180 1 Tompkins 225 1 Ulster 1,926 1 Warren 294 0 Washington 254 1 Wayne 243 2 Westchester 35,799 22 Wyoming 110 0 Yates 52 1

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: