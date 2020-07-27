Governor holds briefing; discusses Kawasaki Disease-like Syndrome, violations for establishments

Posted By: psadvert July 27, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 27 additional establishments have been issued State Liquor Authority violations for a lack of compliance with New York State COVID-19 guidance on Sunday. SLA issued 105 violations on Friday and Saturday combined. Yesterday’s violations were issued in all five boroughs of New York City.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the status of the Kawasaki Disease-like syndrome that has affected children in the state. As of Friday, New York State has investigated 240 cases of the syndrome. The New York State Department of Health published a study of children with the syndrome in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 29.

Governor Cuomo also announced that Empire State Development has identified 20 companies that will receive state investment to make supplies to address COVID-19. This program is designed to ensure that New York State’s health facilities will have access to PPE if and when they need it.

Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“A situation that we’re watching is lack of compliance, particularly among young people, bars and restaurants. That’s not unique to New York—it’s a national problem—and even the president of the United States said young people shouldn’t go into packed bars,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’ve said for weeks that local governments are not doing what they need to do, and they have to step up. The state will be doing everything it can with the most aggressive enforcement mechanisms available. That continued last night.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 642 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 82
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 149 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 84 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 72,766 (+50)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 25,117

Of the 57,270 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

1.6%

1.2%

0.5%

Central New York

0.8%

0.4%

0.4%

Finger Lakes

0.8%

0.7%

0.9%

Long Island

0.9%

1.3%

1.5%

Mid-Hudson

1.0%

1.2%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

0.8%

0.6%

1.0%

New York City

1.2%

1.1%

1.2%

North Country

0.4%

0.3%

0.2%

Southern Tier

1.1%

0.9%

0.5%

Western New York

1.0%

0.9%

1.2%

 

The Governor also confirmed 608 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 412,344 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 412,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,453

2

Allegany

74

0

Broome

986

8

Cattaraugus

153

2

Cayuga

140

1

Chautauqua

218

0

Chemung

160

0

Chenango

203

0

Clinton

120

0

Columbia

503

3

Cortland

87

2

Delaware

98

0

Dutchess

4,440

15

Erie

8,327

26

Essex

55

1

Franklin

44

0

Fulton

270

0

Genesee

266

2

Greene

282

1

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

234

4

Jefferson

128

1

Lewis

34

0

Livingston

162

0

Madison

390

0

Monroe

4,620

29

Montgomery

148

0

Nassau

43,017

57

Niagara

1,424

2

NYC

224,051

290

Oneida

2,010

10

Onondaga

3,398

9

Ontario

343

2

Orange

11,010

12

Orleans

290

0

Oswego

239

1

Otsego

103

0

Putnam

1,408

4

Rensselaer

687

3

Rockland

13,841

2

Saratoga

688

3

Schenectady

990

3

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

20

0

Seneca

83

0

St. Lawrence

258

0

Steuben

288

0

Suffolk

42,967

84

Sullivan

1,476

0

Tioga

180

1

Tompkins

225

1

Ulster

1,926

1

Warren

294

0

Washington

254

1

Wayne

243

2

Westchester

35,799

22

Wyoming

110

0

Yates

52

1

 

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

5

Erie

1

Kings

2

Nassau

1

Queens

1

Richmond

1
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Governor holds briefing; discusses Kawasaki Disease-like Syndrome, violations for establishments"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*