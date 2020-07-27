Tioga County Brief for the week of July 26, 2020

Last weekend, the Tioga County Public Health Department was notified that an individual that ate at the Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin, N.Y. on July 12 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials, at that time, asked anyone who was at the restaurant on that date between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to self-quarantine until July 26. They also noted that if anyone who was at the Blue Dolphin on July 12 becomes symptomatic of COVID-19, they are urged to contact their health care provider.

This followed another notification that week of a positive test surrounding a large wedding. This also led to an increase in mandatory quarantines.

In a press release, Legislator Sauerbrey stated, “The increase in mandatory quarantine in Tioga County continues to be increasing because of large weddings and travelers from outside the area.”

As of last Thursday, Tioga County had 180 confirmed cases, to date, and 116 individuals in mandatory quarantine.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reminds the community to take caution when hosting or attending a large gathering. The more people at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows.

Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.

More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6-feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).

Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6-feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.

Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6-feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.