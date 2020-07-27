Fishing tournament honors memory of local man

Since COVID-19, many tributes and benefits have had to be postponed, canceled altogether or held virtually, posing a challenge to organizers to come up with creative or alternative plans.

One group out of Owego, N.Y., however, has tackled just that and cast their efforts toward the Susquehanna River as the venue for an all-outdoor, socially distanced event.

The Vincent Conti Triple Threat Memorial Tournament will be held Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 and honors the life of Vincent Conti of Owego. Members of the Tioga County Anglers, along with others in the community, are paying homage to a dear friend who was passionate about fishing.

Conti, a long-time resident of Owego, was an avid fisherman who enjoyed participating annually at the local catfish derby. Conti often traveled to favorite spots in the region, such as Pulaski, N.Y., where salmon is the draw for fishing enthusiasts. Conti passed away on July 15 at the age of 29.

Registration forms for the Triple Threat Memorial Tournament can be picked up at Rossi’s Pizza located at 1551 NY-96 in Owego. The event is open to all in the community.

With the Susquehanna as the backdrop for the event, participants are able to fish from Binghamton to the Pennsylvania border near Sayre.

Thomas Smith, one of the event organizers, explained that participants, “Can fish from a boat or kayak, or off the river bank.”

There is a $25 buy-in for the tournament, and a $10 option for the biggest fish. The tournament features a five fish limit, and referring to the “triple threat” of bass, catfish and carp. The total weight of the five fish limit will be added together, and a key criteria is that one fish must be a bass.

A valid fishing license is required, and all social distancing protocol must be followed. Tournament rules cite that anglers may not catch fish or weigh-in fish that have been caged or confined in an area prior to the tournament. All fish must be caught during the hours of competition.

Trolling and fly-fishing will be permitted, however no cast nets are allowed. Anglers may use a landing net to retrieve their catches. Baits can be live, cut, or artificial.

Organizers state that if a fish cannot be released alive you will not be allowed to weigh in that fish. The Tioga County Anglers staff will weigh all fish at the boat launch located on Owego’s Canal Street. Tournament participants are asked to drive around the “loading/unloading” area and stay in their vehicles until they are called for their weigh-in.

The tournament features a payout to participants placing in the top three, with a portion reserved for a re-stocking program.

Steve Webb and Thomas Smith, friends of Vince Conti since childhood, both commented that they looked up to Vincent and admired how much he was always willing to help others.

In an obituary, Vincent’s family shared, “Although the loss of Vinnie is beyond heartbreaking, we are grateful for the hope he continues to give; Vincent is continuing life for others through his organ donations.”

In addition to tournament proceeds, separate donations for the family of Vincent Conti are being collected at Rossi’s Pizza. Window decals will also be on sale for $10 each. A balloon release is planned on the final tournament day, with proceeds also benefitting the family.

For information, find the Vincent Conti Triple Threat Memorial Tournament on Facebook or stop by Rossi’s Pizza during regular business hours.