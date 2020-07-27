Tioga Opportunities Inc. suspends Congregate Dining and recreational activities 

In direct response to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Tioga County Public Health Department and in surrounding counties, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. suspended Congregate Dining and all recreational activities at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego until further notice.

As an alternative to Congregate Dining, “Grab and Go” lunch bags are available at the front door of the Countryside Community Center, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

Updates will be announced in the upcoming weeks on their website, www.tiogaopp.org, and through local media. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.