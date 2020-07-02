Merton wins five including open pace at Tioga

The open pace had plenty of action last week. Jins Shark (Jim Taggart Jr.) grabbed the early lead and led to a first quarter of :27.0. Harry Terror (Wally Hennessey) took a short lead right after the quarter. With a circuit to go, Mister Daytona N (Mike Simons) became the next pacer to lead. He was first to the half in :55.2. Mac Andover (Bruce Aldrich Jr.) took over on the backstretch and led to three-quarters in 1:22.4.

Kerford Road A ($4.20) was fifth after three-quarters and fourth as they reached the stretch. The 6-year-old gelding by Somebeachsowewhere came flying down the stretch like a rocket and blew right on by to win going away in 1:52.1. Mister Daytona N finished second. Harry Terror came up to take third.

The Australian bred Kerford Road A made his U.S. debut a winning one. Rob Harmon trains him for owners Harmon Racing Stable, Winners Circle Racing, and John Campagnuolo. He now has 14 career victories.

Red Hot Mike Merton won four more on the night. His other wins came with Barrys Shelby, Catcha Lefty A, Fritzie Pic Up Man, and Too Much Duncan.

It’s A Herbie smokes the field in $8,000 open trot.

My Lindy Winner (Mike Merton) flew out of the gate and went right to the lead but went off-stride. Karets (Bruce Aldrich Jr.) took command and led to the first quarter in :28.0. Its A Herbie ($2.90) was parked as they headed for the stands and forged ahead with a lap to go. He used a :28.3 second quarter to hit the half in :56.3. He continued to be well in control as he hit three-quarters in 1:24.4.

As he made the turn for home he made it a one horse race, breezing to a lifetime best of 1:52.2. The only thing in doubt was for minor spoils. Beguin Dugotier F (Coredy Braden) came up to take second money. Uncle Hanover (Kyle DiBennedetto) finished third.

Its A Herbie is a 4-year-old gelding by Here Comes Herbie. He is owned and trained by Yoder. The gelding won for the second time this season. He now has 12 career victories in 24 lifetime starts.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on July 4 with a 4 p.m. start time. They will race on Sunday, July 5, starting at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tiogadowns.com.