A local cow is now a queen, literally!

Finesse the cow, from Lawton’s Jersey Farm in Newark Valley, N.Y., was crowned the National Living Lifetime Production Award Winner by the American Jersey Cattle Association.

The award came just a few days before Finesse’s 15th birthday on June 16.

Debbie Lawton, of Lawton’s Jersey Farm, shared, “Finesse’s lifetime production totals as of Dec. 31, 2019 were 296,981 lbs. of milk, 11,693 lbs. of fat, and 9,523 lbs. of protein,” adding, “That is enough to fill four tractor trailers; 34,533 gallons of milk; 14,008 pounds of butter, or 24,748 gallons of ice cream!”

The care Finesse receives plays a significant role in her production potential, along with her genetics.

Lawton said, “Like an Olympic athlete, Finesse has a nutrition plan. She also has a doctor who sees her regularly.”

In addition, technology measures Finesse’s progress.

Lawton explained that every month a certified milk tester comes to the farm to track Finesse’s production, along with the production of her herd-mates. The milk goes through a meter to be weighed and sampled, and, subsequently, the sample is sent to a lab where the milk is analyzed.

To stay economically viable, Lawton commented that a dairy farm needs to be able to effectively manage their herd via input to output ratio. Hence, the information compiled from the analysis plays a vital role in the survival of the small family farm.

From the data collected, many decisions made are based on identifying lower-producing animals, high cell production and component data and breeding. The data also aids in decisions made regarding feed formulas, proof evaluation of studs, and value of animals, breed herd rankings, breed genetic improvements, as well as research.

Lawton remarked, “The next time you have an ice cream cone, a glass of milk, yogurt or cheese, think of Finesse.”

Finesse, bred and owned by Tim Lawton of Lawton’s Jersey Farm, is now a local “Legendairy Queen.”

The Lawton’s are pleased to share and celebrate her “extraordinary” achievement.