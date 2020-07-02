Letter: There is no good candidate in the upcoming election

Dear Editor,

I am looking for someone I can support as president of the United States. Someone with some moral ethics, someone I can trust, someone who believes in God and strives to keep His commandment.

Is there such an individual in politics? Who can I with a clear conscience vote for in this upcoming Presidential election?

Neither proposed candidate has the qualities I look for in a president. Donald Trump is a compulsive liar; I do not believe or trust anything he says. On the other hand, we have Joe Biden and the Democratic Party who support abortion, which to me is an atrocity. To kill an innocent unborn child is just plain wrong!

As far as I am concerned there is no valid candidate; no one that I would want to vote for.

Has the United States become so corrupt and morally degenerate that there is not a good candidate for president?

“And if the time comes that the voice of the people doth choose iniquity, then is the time that the judgments of God will come upon you; yea, then is the time he will visit you with great destruction.” (Mosiah 29:27)

Sincerely,

William Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.