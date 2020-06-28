What’s Happening for the week of June 28, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JULY 2

Candor Farm Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor.

JULY 4

Chicken BBQ, noon, East Berkshire United Methodist Church. Carryout only. Free will offering accepted.

JULY 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 9

Doug’s Fish Fry at Candor’s Farm Market and 3rd Annual Jingle Mingle event, Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd. Stop by and pick up Doug’s Fish Fry; there will be local vendors with produce, teas, baked goods, maple, honey, soaps, and crafts. Special guest vendors will set up for the annual Christmas in July event.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Needhams will perform at the Sayre Christian Church, 7 p.m., 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

JULY 14

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 19

POSTPONED: The South Creek Lions 6th Annual 4-person team Golf Tournament, in memory of Lion Paul Bryington at Tomasso’s Golf Course, in Chemung, N.Y. has been postponed until July 2021.

JULY 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 25

“Tioga Tunes in Together” for Fireworks at dusk, watch from the Village of Newark Valley, the Trout Ponds, or the High School. Any donations appreciated to help with these fireworks, visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Tioga Tunes in Together” for Fireworks.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, Pa. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.