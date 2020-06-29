Tioga County Deed Transfers

On June 10, 2020, property located at 7 Exeter Dr., Town of Owego, from Natalie Hall to Max Robertson and Julia Martin for $164,000.

On June 10, 2020 property located at 75 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Amy Kobza to Joseph and Kayla Petriella for $150,000.

On June 10, 2020, property located at 123 Brooks Rd., Tioga, from Herbert Brink Jr. to Scott Berent and Jennifer Monahan for $220,000.

On June 10, 2020, property located at 736 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Paul Stear to Dennis Darling for $148,000.

On June 10, 2020, property located at 4 Winchester Dr., Town of Owego, from Thomas Biddle to Christopher Roma and Iryna Zalutska for $283,000.

On June 10, 2020, property located at 231 Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Kenneth Bishop to Steven and Barbara Sergeant for $82,500.

On June 11, 2020, property located at 121 Front St., Village of Owego, from Joseph Palladino to Shawn and Suzette Fahey LLC for $62,052.

On June 11, 2020, property located at Campbell Hill Road, Tioga, from Roger and Patricia Hansen to Dustin Kelsey for $37,000.

On June 15, 2020, property located at 204 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Kenneth Jacobson to Morgan Markie for $61,000.

On June 16, 2020, property located at 23 Route 34, Town of Barton, from Joel Zdon to Justin and Amanda Carpenter for $101,970.

On June 16, 2020, property located at 12 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from Christine Lynch As Atty. In Fact, Dorothy Reig By Atty. In Fact, to Tucker Nedra for $72,000.

On June 16, 2020, property located at 211 William St., Village of Waverly, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia to Cheryl Brashears for $140,000.

On June 17, 2020, property located at Cass Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Robert Schumacher to Jeremy Pichany and Patricia Fitzsimmons for $21,500.

On June 17, 2020, property located at 41 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Michael Mccann to David and Erin Talcott for $9,000.

On June 18, 2020 property located at 1295 Marshalnd Rd., Town of Owego, from Susan Theodore Individually and as Surviving Spouse to Craig Stewart for $29,000.

On June 18, 2020, property located at 2097 East River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Charles Davis and Shanna Truitt to Barbara Schrier for $86,500.

On June 19, 2020, property located at 190 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Patrick Kingston to Mindy Boll for $42,553.

On June 19, 2020, property located at 2 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from William Swagler to Angela Randall for $10,000.

On June 19, 2020, property located at 446 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Debra Vavra to Robert and Kayla Burkleo for $111,755.

On June 23, 2020, property located at 8 Sequoia Lane, Town of Owego, from Edward and Dorothea Sledziona to Jacob Vogel and Deanna Keenan for $200,000.

On June 23, 2020, property located at 1124 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Carolyn Joseph to Liam and Samantha Harrington for $165,500.

On June 23, 2020, property located at 188 Pleasant View Dr., Town of Owego, from Holly Klimuszka to Daniel amd Darnelle Greeno for $140,425.