Congratulations to the Candor graduates!

A parade leads graduates and guests to the Candor Central School grounds, where an outdoor ceremony was held on Friday evening. Pictured, is Candor Class of 2020 graduate Evan Barnett. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Posted By: psadvert
June 27, 2020
Congratulations to the Candor Class of 2020 graduates. Fifty-nine graduates paraded to the school Friday evening, where a colorful outdoor ceremony was created.
Graduating senior Jaikob Avery walks up to get his diploma during a ceremony held in Candor on Friday evening. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
According to the school’s superintendent, it took a lot of work to pull everything together. The event on Friday offered the graduates an honorary send-off.
Graduating seniors line up for a ceremonial parade in Candor on Friday. Pictured, are Aaron Hallett, Jasmine Inners, and Bandon Hoyt. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
