OFA’s Class of 2020 celebrates with spirited parade

On Thursday, June 25, the graduating class of Owego Free Academy (OFA) received support from the community with a parade that began in Apalachin, and then ended at the school’s complex on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego.

Decorated with balloons and colorful signs that signified the conclusion of a difficult school year, the parade was a reflection of the school’s spirit and pride.

This was just one of the activities planned for seniors this year, with socially distanced graduation ceremonies scheduled to take place throughout the weekend in Tioga County.

Be sure to pick up this weekend’s print edition for even more photos from the parade, and congratulations to all of this year’s graduates as they continue their journey!