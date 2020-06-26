Buy local this summer

The sun is shining, the crops are growing, and it is time to taste the fruits and vegetables of summer. Farmers’ Markets throughout Tioga County are opening up with the first local produce of the summer, and pick your own berries farms are opening soon.

While the fruits and vegetables will taste the same as always, the way you use the Farmers’ Markets and pick your own fruit will be a bit different. New York Agriculture and Markets and the New York State Department of Health have teamed with food safety experts at Cornell University to draw up guidelines for safe shopping and picking. Cornell Cooperative Extension and Team Tioga have been working with farms and the farmers’ markets so they can operate within the guidance.

They are requiring that a mask be worn and that social distancing guidelines are followed when shopping at the markets. The farmers will not be able to let you sample from open containers, and it is best to have them handle the produce you plan on buying.

The markets will not be able to offer entertainment or seating for picnicking. There will be hand sanitizer available, as well, to utilize while shopping at the markets.

Pick Your Own farms are planning how you can have a safe, fun, healthy experience picking berries this summer. Each farm will have developed their own set of safe practices, so the best idea is to call ahead or check social media or their website to see if you need an appointment, picking dates and times, and the like.

To learn more about where to find local food, pick your own farms and farmers’ markets, check out the Buy Local guide put together by Cornell Cooperative Extension. The website is located at buylocalfoodny.org.