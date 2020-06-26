Riger Marketing Communications hires art director

Riger Marketing Communications has hired Ann Rose, of Vestal, N.Y., as Art Director.

With 20-plus years of experience, Rose will take a lead role in the agency’s creativity. She has broad experience as a graphic designer and marketing strategist, having worked in agency, freelance and corporate environments. She most recently worked in healthcare marketing.

Ann Rose brings Riger and its clients a fresh perspective as a multi-tooled creative problem solver, strategist and writer who excels in graphic and digital design, brand development, web design and production.

She holds a B.A. degree from California State University – Long Beach.

Riger, a full-service ad agency in its 70th year in business, serves clients throughout New York and Pennsylvania. The agency is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the Public Relations Society of America.