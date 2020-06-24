The folks down at Owego Gymnastics Center are literally rolling with the changes required for reopening their activity center. Once bustling with birthday parties, tumbling, gymnasts utilizing apparatus, dance and more, the center, located along Route 38 in Owego and towards Newark Valley, is preparing for a socially distanced re-opening on July 6.

Founded in 1964 by about a dozen parents and utilizing Hambalek’s Barn, the gymnastic activities grew rapidly with an eventual move to the lower level at 56 Main St. in Owego, where competitions would often be held. The center moved to their current location in May of 2007.

But on March 16, 2020, the center shut its doors. With over 300 members signed up for weekly programs, and well over 2,000 that come in and out of the center throughout the year, the closure affected not only the staff members, but also the youth that rely on the center to stay fit in their sport, and for other activities like dance and recreation.

“This was so sudden,” said Jana Bowen about the closure, adding, “And we knew, however, that we needed to stay in contact with our athletes to help them keep up with their conditioning during the shutdown.”

Thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) dollars received through Tioga State Bank, Bowen was able to maintain her 15 member staff, as well as several college students that return each summer.

This also enabled the center to disinfect the facility entirely by alternating workdays, and it allowed them to stay connected with their members.

With plans to open on July 6 at 9 a.m., Bowen explained that they have to stagger their programs, and have had to cut some of them because of the 50 percent capacity requirement. She noted that New York State and USA Gymnastics have their own set of rules as well.

She further explained that markers have been placed to help stagger things. For example, she described, six will be in a class, and 15 minutes later the next age group will come in. There will be hand sanitizer available, and the staff will wear masks and have their temperatures checked prior to entry. They will also have a COVID-19 disclaimer for participants to sign.

“We have submitted our plan,” said Bowen, “and are all set to open our doors.”

As for the foam pit, Bowen doesn’t plan to open it for a while, and parties and gatherings inside won’t happen until some time this fall.

Another aspect that Bowen touched upon is the athleticism of program participants, especially the competition teams. Since the pandemic began, Bowen herself did zoom lessons with members on a daily basis. They did the same, she noted, with Tae Kwon Do and dance.

“We did the zoom to keep up strength and conditioning,” said Bowen.

They also have a part-time physical therapist and coach from United Health Services that has been helping out.

“We want to go in slowly so nobody gets injured,” Bowen said of the programs.

And with the opening on the horizon and just weeks away, the center will begin with Fun Week, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August. Each week offers a different theme, with Ninja Week and Cooking Week being two of the more popular programs. They will also continue their recreational classes and competitive teams.

To learn more about Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, you can contact them at (607) 687-2458 or visit www.owegogymnastics.com. You can also find them on Facebook.