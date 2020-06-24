Maddie’s Pet of the Week

Behold the vivacious Clara. She is spunky extraordinaire. Clara was recently returned to me and she has taken our humble household hostage and is one domineering little Munchkin.

She is small in stature, and because of that I believe that she is at least part munchkin breed but I don’t think she knows that she is small.

Clara does have expectations of privilege, too. When I come down to feed the gang in the morning she is running everyone off so she’ll be first in line. I have to yell her name at least four times while I am preparing their food, and depending on how much the victim of her attacks yelps I sometimes have to stop what I am doing and chase her down with a spray bottle.

She doesn’t stay in hiding very long because it is, after all, time for breakfast; but she will find a perch after she eats and when I walk by she will swat me for chasing her.

And she has a look that she gives me; well, let’s just say she is not wishing me well. Clara can be pleasant and friendly with people if it suits her, but she doesn’t tolerate more than three pets – then she will probably swat you. It’s just her way.

Other than that she is a very pretty kitty. If you would like to help me to take care of her and the rest of the kitties that live here by donating, please send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you have any questions about any of the kitties here, call me at (607) 768-6575.