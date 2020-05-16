Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to offer free grocery and prescription deliveries

Are you homebound and need groceries or prescriptions delivered? Are you over 60? Do you have a compromised immune system?

In response to the pandemic and in order to keep the community safe and healthy, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be offering grocery and prescription deliveries throughout Tioga County. All grocery and prescription orders must be pre-paid.

For more information or to schedule a delivery, call (607) 687-4222, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.