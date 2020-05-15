Tioga County at a glance

Over the past week, we have continued to post the daily coronavirus statistics on our website, www.owegopennysaver.com. Here are some of the highlights.

As of Thursday, May 14, Tioga County reported 119 confirmed cases of the virus in Tioga County, 88 individuals in mandatory quarantine, 47 have recovered, and there have been 20 fatalities, with all but one stemming around the outbreak at Elderwood at Waverly.

As the County prepares to re-open to the public starting Monday, May 18, Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey provided the following guidance for the County Clerk’s Office.

The public will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines when visiting the County Clerk’s Office. Signs will be posted.

For local searchers, attorneys, and paralegals, an appointment system will be established giving each office a block of time to utilize the records room to avoid overcrowding. Common areas will be sanitized following these appointment times.

In regards to the Department of Motor Vehicles, the county’s website has been updated at www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/motor-vehicles/, and customers should call the DMV Office (607) 687-8250 directly and speak with staff about any DMV transaction needed as of May 18, 2020.

Please remember that the office will still be closed to the public until the Governor allows them to reopen.

Expiration dates have been extended until further notice for drivers’ licenses, non-driver IDs, and vehicle registrations. Please continue to mail your transactions to our local address or drop them off at the security station at the Court Annex, 16 Court St., Owego. When submitting paperwork to the DMV, always include your name and telephone number.

Also, Tioga County residents, who have not done so already, are being asked to take a few minutes and complete the 2020 Census questionnaire to help New York State and Tioga County for the next ten years. Visit https://my2020census.gov/ or call 1-844-330-2020 to complete the form.

For more COVID related information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at (607) 687-8225, Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at (607) 687-8623, the state’s Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.