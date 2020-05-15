NYS On PAUSE extended until May 28 for regions that did not open today

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced five regions will begin reopening. The Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions have met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan. NYS on PAUSE will be extended until May 28 for all regions that do not reopen today – Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. When a region meets all seven metrics required for reopening, that region may immediately enter phase one of reopening.
“Throughout this entire pandemic New Yorkers have stepped up to the plate and done a great job of working together to bend the curve, and today half the regions in the state will begin to reopen,” Governor Cuomo said. “These regions have met the seven criteria needed for reopening, and as soon as other regions hit those benchmarks they can begin phase one of reopening as well. As we move forward with this process, it is up to all of us to understand our personal responsibility – that’s how this worked from day one and that’s how we will continue to slow the spread of the virus and start our new normal.”
Governor Cuomo also outlined additional guidelines and protocols for phase one businesses as they begin to reopen:
Residential/Commercial Construction:
- All workers must have masks and wear them when within six feet of another worker
- Employers must provide masks to all employees
- No congregate meetings
Retail Business Owners – Curbside Pickup
- Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, gloves preferred
- Hand sanitizer must be made available
Retail Business Owners – In-Store Pickup
- Requires ordering ahead – pre-arranged orders
- Social distancing required in store
- No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy
- Patrons must wear masks
- Store employees must wear masks, gloves preferred
- Hand sanitizer must be made available
The Governor also announced a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to reopen beaches for Memorial Day Weekend. The Governor outlined specific conditions New York beaches must meet to reopen. State and local beaches and lakeshores in New York State may open the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend on the following minimum conditions:
- Mandating no more than 50 percent capacity by ensuring controlled exits/entrances and limiting parking
- Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (e.g. volleyball, football)
- Keeping areas of social gathering closed (e.g. designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades, amusement rides)
- Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors
- Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible
- Closing concessions
- Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control.
City, town and county beaches may open on the same conditions subject to local government home rule:
- Local government must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions
- If local governments do not enforce minimum rules, the beach will be closed
- Locals must notify the public by Wednesday, May 20 of their intention to open
- Beaches can open on Friday before Memorial Day Weekend, May 22, 2020
Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,762 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 345,813 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 345,813 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
1,538
|
29
|
Allegany
|
44
|
0
|
Broome
|
390
|
7
|
Cattaraugus
|
64
|
0
|
Cayuga
|
61
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
45
|
1
|
Chemung
|
133
|
1
|
Chenango
|
113
|
1
|
Clinton
|
85
|
4
|
Columbia
|
333
|
6
|
Cortland
|
33
|
0
|
Delaware
|
67
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
3,498
|
24
|
Erie
|
4,782
|
111
|
Essex
|
32
|
0
|
Franklin
|
17
|
0
|
Fulton
|
145
|
1
|
Genesee
|
175
|
0
|
Greene
|
209
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
87
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
71
|
2
|
Lewis
|
12
|
0
|
Livingston
|
106
|
0
|
Madison
|
256
|
1
|
Monroe
|
2,091
|
72
|
Montgomery
|
72
|
3
|
Nassau
|
38,864
|
121
|
Niagara
|
743
|
33
|
NYC
|
190,357
|
1,812
|
Oneida
|
713
|
15
|
Onondaga
|
1,440
|
17
|
Ontario
|
133
|
4
|
Orange
|
9,825
|
54
|
Orleans
|
147
|
2
|
Oswego
|
80
|
2
|
Otsego
|
67
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,121
|
6
|
Rensselaer
|
428
|
5
|
Rockland
|
12,637
|
41
|
Saratoga
|
421
|
6
|
Schenectady
|
603
|
6
|
Schoharie
|
47
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
8
|
0
|
Seneca
|
49
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
192
|
0
|
Steuben
|
231
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
37,719
|
175
|
Sullivan
|
1,189
|
21
|
Tioga
|
110
|
2
|
Tompkins
|
136
|
0
|
Ulster
|
1,511
|
16
|
Warren
|
228
|
1
|
Washington
|
217
|
2
|
Wayne
|
91
|
2
|
Westchester
|
31,943
|
151
|
Wyoming
|
77
|
0
|
Yates
|
22
|
0
Be the first to comment on "NYS On PAUSE extended until May 28 for regions that did not open today"