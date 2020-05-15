NYS On PAUSE extended until May 28 for regions that did not open today

NYS On PAUSE extended until May 28 for regions that did not open todayGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a press conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Posted By: psadvert May 15, 2020

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced five regions will begin reopening. The Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions have met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan. NYS on PAUSE will be extended until May 28 for all regions that do not reopen today – Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. When a region meets all seven metrics required for reopening, that region may immediately enter phase one of reopening.

 

“Throughout this entire pandemic New Yorkers have stepped up to the plate and done a great job of working together to bend the curve, and today half the regions in the state will begin to reopen,” Governor Cuomo said. “These regions have met the seven criteria needed for reopening, and as soon as other regions hit those benchmarks they can begin phase one of reopening as well. As we move forward with this process, it is up to all of us to understand our personal responsibility – that’s how this worked from day one and that’s how we will continue to slow the spread of the virus and start our new normal.”

 

Governor Cuomo also outlined additional guidelines and protocols for phase one businesses as they begin to reopen:

 

Residential/Commercial Construction:

  • All workers must have masks and wear them when within six feet of another worker
  • Employers must provide masks to all employees
  • No congregate meetings

 

Retail Business Owners – Curbside Pickup

  • Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, gloves preferred
  • Hand sanitizer must be made available

 

Retail Business Owners – In-Store Pickup

  • Requires ordering ahead – pre-arranged orders
  • Social distancing required in store
  • No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy
  • Patrons must wear masks
  • Store employees must wear masks, gloves preferred
  • Hand sanitizer must be made available

 

The Governor also announced a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to reopen beaches for Memorial Day Weekend. The Governor outlined specific conditions New York beaches must meet to reopen. State and local beaches and lakeshores in New York State may open the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend on the following minimum conditions:

  • Mandating no more than 50 percent capacity by ensuring controlled exits/entrances and limiting parking
  • Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (e.g. volleyball, football)
  • Keeping areas of social gathering closed (e.g. designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades, amusement rides)
  • Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors
  • Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible
  • Closing concessions
  • Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control.

 

City, town and county beaches may open on the same conditions subject to local government home rule:

  • Local government must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions
  • If local governments do not enforce minimum rules, the beach will be closed
  • Locals must notify the public by Wednesday, May 20 of their intention to open
  • Beaches can open on Friday before Memorial Day Weekend, May 22, 2020
          

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,762 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 345,813 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 345,813 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,538

29

Allegany

44

0

Broome

390

7

Cattaraugus

64

0

Cayuga

61

1

Chautauqua

45

1

Chemung

133

1

Chenango

113

1

Clinton

85

4

Columbia

333

6

Cortland

33

0

Delaware

67

0

Dutchess

3,498

24

Erie

4,782

111

Essex

32

0

Franklin

17

0

Fulton

145

1

Genesee

175

0

Greene

209

2

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

87

1

Jefferson

71

2

Lewis

12

0

Livingston

106

0

Madison

256

1

Monroe

2,091

72

Montgomery

72

3

Nassau

38,864

121

Niagara

743

33

NYC

190,357

1,812

Oneida

713

15

Onondaga

1,440

17

Ontario

133

4

Orange

9,825

54

Orleans

147

2

Oswego

80

2

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1,121

6

Rensselaer

428

5

Rockland

12,637

41

Saratoga

421

6

Schenectady

603

6

Schoharie

47

0

Schuyler

8

0

Seneca

49

0

St. Lawrence

192

0

Steuben

231

1

Suffolk

37,719

175

Sullivan

1,189

21

Tioga

110

2

Tompkins

136

0

Ulster

1,511

16

Warren

228

1

Washington

217

2

Wayne

91

2

Westchester

31,943

151

Wyoming

77

0

Yates

22

0
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "NYS On PAUSE extended until May 28 for regions that did not open today"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*