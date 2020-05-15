NYS On PAUSE extended until May 28 for regions that did not open today

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced five regions will begin reopening. The Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions have met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan. NYS on PAUSE will be extended until May 28 for all regions that do not reopen today – Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. When a region meets all seven metrics required for reopening, that region may immediately enter phase one of reopening.

“Throughout this entire pandemic New Yorkers have stepped up to the plate and done a great job of working together to bend the curve, and today half the regions in the state will begin to reopen,” Governor Cuomo said. “These regions have met the seven criteria needed for reopening, and as soon as other regions hit those benchmarks they can begin phase one of reopening as well. As we move forward with this process, it is up to all of us to understand our personal responsibility – that’s how this worked from day one and that’s how we will continue to slow the spread of the virus and start our new normal.”

Governor Cuomo also outlined additional guidelines and protocols for phase one businesses as they begin to reopen:

Residential/Commercial Construction:

All workers must have masks and wear them when within six feet of another worker

Employers must provide masks to al l employees

No congregate meetings

Retail Business Owners – Curbside Pickup

Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, gloves preferred

Hand sanit izer must be made available

Retail Business Owners – In-Store Pickup

Requires ordering ahead – pre-arranged orders

Social distancing required in store

No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy

Patrons must wear masks

Store employees must wear masks, gloves preferred

Hand sa nitizer must be made available

The Governor also announced a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to reopen beaches for Memorial Day Weekend. The Governor outlined specific conditions New York beaches must meet to reopen. State and local beaches and lakeshores in New York State may open the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend on the following minimum conditions:

Mandating no more than 50 percent capacity by ensuring controlled exits/entrances and limiting parking

Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (e.g. volleyball, football)

Keeping areas of social gathering closed (e.g. designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades, amusement rides)

Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors

Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible

Closing concessions

Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measu res and enforce crowd control.

City, town and county beaches may open on the same conditions subject to local government home rule:

Local government must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions

If local governments do not enforce minimum rules, the beach will be closed

Locals must notify the public by Wednesday, May 20 of their intention to open

Beaches can open on Friday before Memorial Day Weekend , May 22, 2020



Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,762 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 345,813 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 345,813 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,538 29 Allegany 44 0 Broome 390 7 Cattaraugus 64 0 Cayuga 61 1 Chautauqua 45 1 Chemung 133 1 Chenango 113 1 Clinton 85 4 Columbia 333 6 Cortland 33 0 Delaware 67 0 Dutchess 3,498 24 Erie 4,782 111 Essex 32 0 Franklin 17 0 Fulton 145 1 Genesee 175 0 Greene 209 2 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 87 1 Jefferson 71 2 Lewis 12 0 Livingston 106 0 Madison 256 1 Monroe 2,091 72 Montgomery 72 3 Nassau 38,864 121 Niagara 743 33 NYC 190,357 1,812 Oneida 713 15 Onondaga 1,440 17 Ontario 133 4 Orange 9,825 54 Orleans 147 2 Oswego 80 2 Otsego 67 0 Putnam 1,121 6 Rensselaer 428 5 Rockland 12,637 41 Saratoga 421 6 Schenectady 603 6 Schoharie 47 0 Schuyler 8 0 Seneca 49 0 St. Lawrence 192 0 Steuben 231 1 Suffolk 37,719 175 Sullivan 1,189 21 Tioga 110 2 Tompkins 136 0 Ulster 1,511 16 Warren 228 1 Washington 217 2 Wayne 91 2 Westchester 31,943 151 Wyoming 77 0 Yates 22 0