New York State Police at Owego are on the scene of a truck rollover on State Route 17 at exit 64 in Owego. The eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. Friday. As of 7:15 a.m., the roadway is still blocked and a detour is in place.

The driver of the truck did sustain a non-life threatening injury. The incident is under investigation.

More information will be available later.