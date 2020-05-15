Kindergarten registration open at Candor Elementary for 2020-2021     

Candor Elementary is still accepting names for Kindergarten 2020-2021. If your child is currently in the Pre-K program at Candor Elementary School, you DO NOT need to register them for Kindergarten.

If you have already contacted the elementary office to be added to the list, they are hoping to send out registration packets mid-May / early-June. Registration was originally set for May 5, 2020, but will now be rescheduled due to the school closure. They do not have a rescheduled date at this time, but will be sure to share information with you as soon as they are able.

For those families new to the district or if you are not sure you are in the school database, call the elementary school office at 659-3935 or email ashepardson@candorcs.org. They are checking messages regularly and someone will be in touch within 24 hours, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please remember to leave your phone number or email address.

Here are a few reminders. Children who will have reached their fifth birthday on or before Dec. 1, 2020 are eligible for Kindergarten registration. New York State immunization and physical requirements must be met. (Specific information will be included in the packet and at registration.) At the time of registration, parents / guardians are required to bring proof of age (birth certificate), two proofs of residency, court documents pertaining to the child (order of protection, law guardian, custody arrangement, foster care).

If your child is lactose intolerant and therefore has dietary restrictions, please provide a doctor’s note stating this. Arrangements will be made once the school nurse and cafeteria manager have a copy of the doctor’s note.