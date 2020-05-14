Community Foundation for South Central New York announces $25,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation for COVID-19 Relief

The Community Foundation for South Central New York has received a $25,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation to the CFSCNY COVID-19 Relief Fund for COVID-19 related needs in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga counties.

“We are extremely grateful to have received a $25,000 grant award from the Avangrid Foundation for our COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said Diane Brown, executive director, adding, “This generous grant will support the south-central New York region as we see continuing needs arise from the pandemic. We have already awarded over $340,000 to organizations providing essential services, and thanks to the Avangrid Foundation, we will be able to fund additional services.”

The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties of Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org.