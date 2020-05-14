Countryside Community Center to remain closed until June 1

In response to the pandemic and in order to keep the community safe and healthy, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, will remain closed until Monday, June 1.

“Grab & Go” lunch bags will continue to be available for older adults (age 60-plus) Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center.

Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 for more information.