Pet food drive-thru helping furry friends during pandemic

Posted By: Wendy Post
May 14, 2020
During the week of April 26, The Owego Pennysaver collected community donations for a Pet Food Drive-Thru that took place at Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly last Saturday.
Pictured, pet food and even a cash donation is delivered to Stray Haven last Friday. Collecting the donations are employees Brian and Kerilyn. According to reports received later, the pet food drive-thru was a complete success! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Thank you to everyone that donated!
