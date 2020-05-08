Nichols farmer wins first place in National Corn Yield Contest 

Nichols farmer Paul Campbell earned a first-place state award in the 2019 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest. Campbell is honored as one of the highest corn yield producers in the nation with DEKALB® DK52-84RIB Brand Blend corn, yielding an outstanding 258.54 bushels per acre in the I: Conventional Irrigated category.

“It’s truly an honor Paul chooses to partner with the DEKALB brand in the quest for high yields,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DEKALB Asgrow® Deltapine® Brand Marketing Lead. “It was a tough year, but farmers can choose to have the best foundation possible by planting products with exclusive genetics and consistent performance.”

The NCGA contest, currently in its 55th year, challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields as part of its search for management practies that can help farmers everywhere. It’s NCGA’s most popular program with this year’s event producing 7,454 entries.

Campbell was among DEKALB winners recently recognized at the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 27-29 with an awards banquet and private concert featuring Drake White.

In the 2019 NCGA yield contest, DEKALB farmers captured eight of the 27 national awards and 182 first through third place awards at the state level, 31 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher.

To learn more about maximizing yield performance and see a full list of DEKALB winners, visit DEKALB.com/YieldWinner or contact your local DEKALB Asgrow dealer.