The Nichols Presbyterian Church’s Med Shed, located at 140 Main St. in Nichols, continues to collect items for those in need. We ran an article on the Med Shed in January, and although the worship service is temporarily closed based on the governor’s order, the Med Shed remains open.

Following the article, and according to a spokesperson from the church, they have seen an increase in the number of durable equipment items donated for distribution, and just as many individuals contacting them to receive items.

“We have been averaging thirty items a month being given to people in need,” the spokesperson added.

Examples of some of the free items available include wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs or benches, grab bars, canes, crutches, commode risers, and more.

If someone is in need of durable medical equipment items, they can set up an appointment by calling either Jim at (607) 699-3173, Barb at (607) 699-3736, or Charlene at (607) 699-3302. If they are able to donate items in new or good condition, they can call any of the above listed numbers.