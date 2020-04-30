Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of April 26, 2020

Hi there! Halsey and Chastity here. We don’t know what the big hubbub over ‘social distancing’ is all about. Why do people think that they have to stay 6-feet apart? What fun is that?

You would be happier people if you spent more time together, close together, like cats like to do. Snuggling is good for you. Cats could teach you a lot.

We here at Maddie’s Meadows know how to chill and to sit back and let people handle all the stress while we find a comfy spot in front of a window and feel the warmth of the sun on our backs and take long naps. Not to say that we don’t occasionally have to swat another cat every once in a while to establish who is boss, but we don’t dwell on that kind of behavior.

We like snuggling, napping and eating. If we get all that taken care of we are good. Thank you very much.

Now remember, if you think like a cat you will be happier; just saying. That’s all for now from Halsey and Chastity.