Area donors partner to create COVID-19 Response fund

The Community Foundation for South Central New York, the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, and Visions Federal Credit Union have each contributed to the Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund, housed at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. These dollars will go directly towards meeting the most pressing needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in Tioga County, N.Y.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tioga County Foundations Coalition quickly came together to establish the Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund, a funder collaborative that will provide support for organizations that work with individuals and families most negatively affected by COVID-19. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. stepped forward to house the fund and is working with an Advisory Committee to review and expedite funds.

Tioga County nonprofit organizations that provide critical services to mitigate the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the community may apply here. This includes programs that address a specific, demonstrated community need related to local COVID-19 response, proposals that build organizational capacity to respond to COVID-19, and general operating assistance to continue meeting COVID-19 related needs in the community.

“The goal of the Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund is to help essential nonprofit organizations as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Abbey Hendrickson, Community Development specialist for Economic Development and Planning.

In addition to private donors, the collaborative funders, as of April 17, include The Community Foundation for South Central New York, the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, and Visions Federal Credit Union.

Applications are available at www.tiogacountyny.com/tioga-county-foundations-portal and are being accepted. Funds will be released on a rolling basis.

In order to be eligible for funding, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, or other charitable organizations which are qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities. Grants will help fund front line health and human service organizations that have deep roots in the community and are intended to provide a coordinated response to our region’s most immediate needs. Requests for funding from nonprofits need to focus either on programming, capacity building, or operating assistance.

The Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund is open to receiving donations. The fund will rapidly deploy flexible resources into the community to support programs and organizations addressing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak across Tioga County. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to donate by mailing a check clearly marked ‘TCFC Emergency Fund’ to TCFC Emergency Fund c/o Tioga Opportunities, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

For more information, contact Abbey Hendrickson by calling (607) 687-8266 or by email to TCFC@co.tioga.ny.us.