Governor outlines additional guidelines for phased plan to re-open New York

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today outlined additional guidelines for the phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis. Each region of the state – Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, Long Island, Southern Tier and Western New York – must follow these guidelines as part of the re-opening plan, according to a release received shortly after the conference from Albany.

CDC Guidelines: Based on CDC recommendations, once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate they may begin a phased re-opening. Industries: Businesses in each region will re-open in phases. Phase one will include opening construction and manufacturing functions with low risk. Phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level. Businesses considered “more essential” with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered “less essential” or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area. Business Precautions: Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business. Building Health Care Capacity: To mainta in the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume. Testing Regimen: Regions must implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a known COVID -positive person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers. Regions must maintain an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population and must fully advertise where and how people can get tested. The region must also use the collected data to track and trace the spread of the virus. Tracing System: There must be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. The region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan. Isolation Facilities: Regions must present plans to have rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate. Regional Coordination: Regions must coordinate the re-opening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions. Re-imagining Tele- Medicine Re-imagining Tele-Education Regional Control Rooms: Each region must appoint an oversight institution as its control room to monitor regional indicators during the phased re-opening, including hospital capacity, rate of infection, PPE burn rate and businesses. Protec t and Respect Essential Workers: Regions must continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers.

Governor Cuomo also announced the creation of the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board to help guide the state’s re-opening strategy. The advisory board will be chaired by Former Secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state. A list of the members of the advisory board is available here.

“We’ve come up with a phased plan to re-open New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “We have to be smart about this – emotions can’t drive our re-opening process – and we’ve come up with factual data points that each region must monitor as they begin to re-open. We’ve also created a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state to help guide this process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 3,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 295,106 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 295,106 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,009 30 Allegany 35 0 Broome 266 5 Cattaraugus 45 0 Cayuga 48 0 Chautauqua 30 0 Chemung 113 5 Chenango 95 0 Clinton 59 0 Columbia 154 8 Cortland 28 0 Delaware 59 1 Dutchess 2,817 24 Erie 3,089 68 Essex 26 2 Franklin 14 0 Fulton 66 4 Genesee 149 1 Greene 112 1 Hamilton 3 0 Herkimer 58 0 Jefferson 60 0 Lewis 9 0 Livingston 65 3 Madison 126 2 Monroe 1,371 40 Montgomery 49 2 Nassau 35,085 220 Niagara 386 8 NYC 162,338 1,849 Oneida 411 14 Onondaga 742 16 Ontario 90 4 Orange 8,374 136 Orleans 80 0 Oswego 63 2 Otsego 65 3 Putnam 932 7 Rensselaer 250 4 Rockland 11,453 87 Saratoga 343 7 Schenectady 469 12 Schoharie 38 3 Schuyler 7 0 Seneca 38 0 St. Lawrence 170 1 Steuben 210 1 Suffolk 32,724 254 Sullivan 769 21 Tioga 82 11 Tompkins 126 0 Ulster 1,230 11 Warren 150 3 Washington 131 1 Wayne 70 1 Westchester 28,245 238 Wyoming 63 0 Yates 17 0