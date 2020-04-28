Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey to host weekly press briefings

Beginning on Wednesday, April 29, and every Wednesday thereafter until further notice, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey will host weekly press briefings with the media in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

The press conferences will begin at 10 a.m. and will address the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to Tioga County. The conferences are not open to the public.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey will report statistics and invite guests who will update the media on the progressive moves the County is doing to meet the challenges of today’s environment. They will also share how the County is helping the public, businesses, and non-profits survive this challenging time.

The Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium is large enough to allow for social distancing.