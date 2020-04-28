Church offers masks to community!

Pictured, is the church secretary, Lisa Grant, with a new project at First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego. Volunteers are making free masks, which are placed in plastic bags and clipped to a clothes line by the church’s Temple Street entrance (across the street from the Police Station and John’s Fine Foods).
The sign says, “Free Masks. Please take one. Leave the other masks for others. Our gift to our neighbors. First Presbyterian Union Church.”
